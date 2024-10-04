Malaysia Deports Cambodian Worker for Critical Comments

Click to expand Image Cambodia's senate president and former prime minister Hun Sen gives a press conference at the National Assembly in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, August 22, 2023. © 2023 Heng Sinith/AP Photo

Cambodian authorities have reportedly collaborated with the Malaysian government to arrest and deport Nuon Thoeun, a Cambodian worker, after she posted criticisms of Cambodia’s former long-time prime minister and current Senate president, Hun Sen, on her Facebook page.

This is just the latest incident of the Cambodian government restricting freedom of expression beyond its borders. Cambodian authorities have repeatedly targeted critics who live outside Cambodia, a practice known as “transnational repression,” and have sought the help of other governments to facilitate the repression of Cambodian migrants and asylum seekers.

A spokesperson for Cambodia’s prison department confirmed to Radio Free Asia that Thoeun was being held in Prey Sar prison in Phnom Penh and has been charged with incitement to cause social unrest and discrimination. Thoeun’s Facebook page contains multiple posts criticizing Hun Sen and the Cambodian government, including stating on September 20 that “due to this kind of Hun family leadership, Cambodia has become a country that was mistreated by others.”

Thoeun’s arrest was the second this week in which Cambodian authorities brought politically motivated incitement charges violating the right to freedom of expression. On September 30, Cambodian military police arrested and detained the award-winning journalist Mech Dara in apparent reprisal for his investigative journalism.

In an October 1 oral statement during Cambodia’s Universal Periodic Review before the United NationsHuman Rights Council, when UN member states have their rights record reviewed by peers, Human Rights Watch highlighted the Cambodian government’s assault on freedom of expression, including the arbitrary arrest of at least 94 people since late July for publicly criticizing the Cambodia-Laos-Vietnam Development Triangle Area.

Under prior governments, Malaysian authorities have forcibly returned foreign nationals, including asylum seekers and refugees, at the request of their home governments. But Nuon Thoeun is one of the first reported cases of Malaysian officials assisting in transnational repression by other governments since former political prisoner Anwar Ibrahim became prime minister in 2022.

Malaysia should ensure it never again contributes to Cambodia’s crackdown on free speech by sending government critics into harm’s way. Doing the bidding of Cambodian officials only serves to make Southeast Asia an increasingly unsafe region for dissidents and activists.