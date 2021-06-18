Donate Now

EU: Use Article 7 Now to Protect European Values

Concerted Action needed to Counter Rule of Law Threats in Poland and Hungary

European Union flags flutter outside the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, October 28, 2015.
Click to expand Image
European Union flags flutter outside the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, October 28, 2015. © 2015 Reuters

https://www.hrw.org/news/2020/09/17/eu-use-budget-uphold-democracy

 

Your tax deductible gift can help stop human rights violations and save lives around the world.

Reports

  • Report

    Insisting on Inclusion

    Institutionalization and Barriers to Education for Children with Disabilities in Kyrgyzstan

    A child stares out a bedroom window
  • Report

    Automated Hardship

    How the Tech-Driven Overhaul of the UK’s Social Security System Worsens Poverty

    A UK government web page that says "Welcome to GOV.UK"