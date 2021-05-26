Donate Now

Covid-19 Pandemic Fueling Child Labor

Children in Ghana, Nepal, Uganda Describe Grueling Hours, Low Pay

  • The unprecedented economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic is pushing children into exploitative and dangerous child labor.
  • Many children feel they have no choice but to work to help their families survive, but a rise in child labor is not an inevitable consequence of the pandemic.
  • Governments and donors should prioritize cash allowances to enable families to maintain an adequate standard of living without resorting to child labor.

(New York) – The unprecedented economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, together with school closures and inadequate government assistance, is pushing children into exploitative and dangerous child labor, Human Rights Watch said in a report released today in advance of the World Day against Child Labor on June 12, 2021. Governments and donors should prioritize cash allowances to families to protect children’s rights and enable families to maintain an adequate standard of living without resorting to child labor.

The 69-page report, ‘I Must Work to Eat’: Covid-19, Poverty, and Child labor in Ghana, Nepal, and Uganda” was co-published with Initiative for Social and Economic Rights (ISER) in Uganda, and Friends of the Nation in Ghana. Researchers examined the rise in child labor and poverty during the Covid-19 pandemic, and the pandemic’s impact on children’s rights. Children described working long, grueling hours for little pay after their parents lost jobs or income due to the Covid-19 pandemic and associated lockdowns. Many described hazardous working conditions, and some reported violence, harassment, and pay theft.

202105crd_childlabour_cover

“I Must Work to Eat”

Covid-19, Poverty, and Child Labor in Ghana, Nepal, and Uganda

“Many children feel they have no choice but to work to help their families survive, but a rise in child labor is not an inevitable consequence of the pandemic,” said Jo Becker, children’s rights advocacy director at Human Rights Watch. “Governments and donors should scale up cash allowances to families to keep children out of exploitative and dangerous child labor and protect children’s rights to education and an adequate standard of living.”

The researchers interviewed 81 working children, some as young as 8, in Ghana, Nepal, and Uganda. The children worked at brick kilns, carpet factories, gold mines, stone quarries, fisheries, and in agriculture. Some work as mechanics, rickshaw drivers, or in construction, while others sell items on the street.

The vast majority of children interviewed said that the pandemic and associated lockdowns had negatively affected their family income. Their parents lost jobs when businesses shut down, lost access to markets due to transportation restrictions, or lost customers due to economic slowdowns. Many children entered the workforce for the first time to help support their families. Some said they decided to work because their families didn’t have enough food. Some kept working even after the situation eased.

“I started working because we were so badly off,” a 13-year-old girl in Uganda told ISER. “The hunger at home was too much for us to sit and wait.”

Some children described work that was clearly hazardous. In Uganda and Ghana, children described carrying heavy bags of ore at gold mining sites, crushing the ore with hammers, breathing in dust and fumes from processing machines, and handling toxic mercury to extract gold from the ore. At stone quarries, children reported injuries from flying stones, including sharp particles that got into their eyes. Children showed researchers their cuts from the machete-like tools they used to clear fields or the sharp edges of sugarcane stalks. Others described carrying heavy loads.

In each of the three countries, more than one-third of the children interviewed worked at least ten hours a day, some seven days a week. Several children in Nepal said they worked 14 hours a day or more in carpet factories.

Most were paid very little, if at all. More than a quarter said that their employer sometimes withheld wages or paid less than was promised. In Ghana, a 12-year-old said that he worked 11 hours a day carting fish to market, but was paid only 2-3 cedis per day (US$0.34-0.52). “On many days, I go very hungry,” he told Friends of the Nation.

School closures have contributed to an increase in child labor worldwide. Most children interviewed had limited or no access to distance learning. Some lost access to free school meals. Some have dropped out of school permanently, while others continued to work even after their schools reopened.

Another significant driver of child labor is a parent’s illness, disability, or death. As the global death toll from Covid-19 has topped 3.3 million, hundreds of thousands of children worldwide have lost parents and may be forced to become their family’s primary wage earner.

Before the pandemic, countries had made remarkable progress in reducing child labor. According to the International Labor Organization, the number of children in child labor decreased by approximately 94 million between 2000 and 2016, a drop of 38 percent. In many countries that successfully reduced child labor, governments provided cash allowances to help families and reduce pressure on children to work. However, 1.3 billion children – most in Africa and Asia – are not covered by cash allowance programs.

The researchers focused on Ghana, Nepal, and Uganda because they have made significant progress in reducing poverty and child labor, and as “pathfinder” countries, have committed to accelerate efforts to eradicate child labor by 2025 in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. However, each has lagged behind regional peers in using cash allowances to address the Covid-19 crisis.

In response to the Covid-19 pandemic, the vast majority of countries have provided emergency relief, including cash assistance for families. In many cases, however, the assistance has fallen far short of the need. Most cash assistance programs have been short-term, or consisted of a single payment.

“For many families with children, government assistance in response to the pandemic has been far too little to protect their children from dangerous and exploitative work,” Becker said. “As millions of families struggle financially due to the pandemic, cash allowances are more important than ever to protect children’s rights.”

A man takes notes while interviewing a boy while sitting on a wooden boat on the beach
An 11-year-old boy in Ghana describes his work carrying fish, goods, and produce for shopkeepers to Stephen Ahorlu from Friends of the Nation. He said that lifting heavy loads was a challenge and that he often experienced neck pain. On some days, he works more than eight hours but is paid only 7 cedis (US$1.21). He said that some clients delayed paying him, and that others refused to pay him at all. © 2021 Solomon Kusi Ampofo for Friends of the Nation.
A wide shot of people carrying pans on their heads in a mining site
Women and children carry pans of ore at Dompim mining site, Tarkwa-Nsuaem district, Western Region, Ghana. © 2014 Juliane Kippenberg/Human Rights Watch
Two boys at work in a mining site
Two boys, 9 and 12 years old, demonstrate their daily work of washing and sluicing gold ore in Homase, Amansie Central district, Ashanti Region, Ghana. © 2014 Juliane Kippenberg/Human Rights Watch
A boy sits atop a wheel barrow
A 14-year-old boy from Dolakha district at a brick kiln in Bholachhe, Bhaktapur, Nepal where he lives with his aunt’s family. He works as a carpenter’s apprentice in the day and helps his aunt’s family make bricks in the mornings and evenings. He dropped out of school four years ago and believes that he’s too old to resume schooling. © 2021 Nikita Tripathi for Human Rights Watch
A girl holds a group of balloons to sell in a town square
A 9-year-old girl sells balloons in Durbar Square in Patan, Nepal. Her father had to close his tailoring shop because of lockdowns to slow the spread of Covid-19. She says her father had stopped drinking for years but the lockdown and subsequent financial burden drove him to start again, “He comes home drunk and my parents get into fights.” © 2021 Nikita Tripathi for Human Rights Watch
A girl holds a large pan at a mining site
A girl at a Nakabaat gold mining site in Moroto District, Uganda. She uses the basin to pan for gold. © 2021 Angella Nabwowe Kasule for ISER
Two boys pick up large rocks at a quarry
Young boys working at a limestone quarry in Moroto District, Uganda. © 2021 Joseph Byomuhangyi for ISER
A boy carries a large bag of seed on his shoulders
After schools closed in Uganda due to Covid-19, a boy traveled from Eastern Uganda to earn a living at a maize mill in downtown Kampala. © 2021 Nakulima Saphina for ISER

