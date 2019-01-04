Trending rights tweets this week: Netflix agreed to censor a comedy episode because Saudi Arabia complained about it; powerful film showing China's detention of upwards of one million Uighur Muslims for forced indoctrination; the Democratic Republic of Congo's elections marred by systemic irregularities; and everyday people who inspired HRW in 2018.
Top Human Rights Tweets of the Week
Thailand: Allow Fleeing Saudi Woman to Seek Refuge
All According to Plan
