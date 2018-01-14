Human Rights Weekend Amsterdam: Where Do I Stand?

(Amsterdam) – “Where Do I Stand?” is the theme of the sixth edition of the Human Rights Weekend in De Balie, Amsterdam, from February 2 to 4, 2018. Human Rights Watch, De Balie and partners invite participants to reflect on these questions: What is your opinion on important human rights issues of our time? How are you (indirectly) involved in human rights violations elsewhere? What can you do to defend human rights?



“I am proud to invite everyone to the Human Rights Weekend in Amsterdam featuring documentary, films and debates about human rights,” said Tammy Parrish, associate Netherlands director at Human Rights Watch. “Together we will explore the reality of human rights conditions across the globe, through premieres of human rights films, a photo exhibition, and various interactive programs.”

This year’s #HRWeekend consists of several provocative human rights films – including six Dutch premieres, master classes, and panel discussions with film directors, Human Rights Watch researchers, journalists, activists, and others. A photo exhibition curated by World Press Photo will also be featured.

Topics include abuses in the smartphone industry, restrictions on freedom of expression, limitations to shelter for refugees, and obstacles to same-sex marriage. The event covers a wide range of countries, from Russia to Burma and from Mexico to Liberia.

Human Rights Watch offers four themes for those interested in particular topics: refugees; equality; business, environment and human rights; and freedom of expression.

Partners and sponsors for the Human Rights Weekend are: De Balie, PAX, vfonds, De Groene Amsterdammer, VICE, World Press Photo, OUTtv and IWPR.