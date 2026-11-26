Click to expand Image People gather at mock graves before a sign that says, “Democracy Live Buried”, Berlin, Germany, March 27, 2026. © 2026 Jakob Berg/Shutterstock

(Berlin, November 26, 2026) – The German government’s decision to discontinue funding for dozens of civil society projects, following budget cuts, undermines Germany’s efforts to address racism, discrimination, and antisemitism and protect human rights, Human Rights Watch said today. The German government and Bundestag should release further funds to guarantee the continuation of dozens of essential civil society projects. The Bundestag is due to vote on the federal budget on November 27, 2026.

“The German government’s cuts undermine critical civil society work and networks that directly protect human rights and combat the threats from the far-right,” said Almaz Teffera, senior Europe researcher at Human Rights Watch. “The German government and Bundestag should remedy the cuts in the federal budget by providing funds to save trusted anti-discrimination and anti-extremism work that directly protects and empowers people at this critical time.”

On November 12, the Bundestag’s budgetary committee approved the government’s proposed cuts of about €20 million to the federal civil society democracy fund, “Live Democracy!” (“Demokratie Leben!”). On November 13, the government sent funding rejections to dozens of trusted civil society projects that monitor and document discrimination and hate crimes, foster civic engagement and education, and support victims and those at risk amid alarming levels of hate crimes.

In March, the government announced that it intended to restructure the Live Democracy! program and required all funded initiatives and projects to reapply. The government introduced new criteria and objectives, which the education and family affairs minister, Karin Prien, said would mean funded initiatives “reach the silent majority [in society], which is in danger of turning away from democracy.” The cuts undermine the work of civil society groups that advocate for human rights, diversity, and democracy.

Live Democracy! began in 2015 as a response to racially motivated right-wing extremist terror cases in Germany in the early 2000s and subsequent institutional failures. The program had supported civil society groups, initiatives, and structures to push back against extremism, racism, and antisemitism, aiming to strengthen Germany’s democracy, promote diversity, and prevent extremism. Prien removed the goal of promoting diversity, claiming that it was “not a sufficient funding objective” on its own. Projects on racism, antisemitism, or other hostility against a group fall under the category of preventing extremism, with a restricted list of potentially fundable activities.

According to media reports, the government invited only 150 out of 1,200 applicants who expressed interest in funding to submit a full funding application. The program had previously funded about 600 projects. Several applications for projects on anti-Black and anti-Muslim racism as well as antisemitism and right-wing extremism received partial or full rejections.

Previous funding from Live Democracy! was used by civil society groups like CLAIM, which works to combat anti-Muslim racism and hatred, to partially finance vital civil society monitoring and documentation infrastructure to track anti-Muslim discrimination and hate incidents. The group said that discontinuing their funding puts Muslim people in Germany at risk at a time when anti-Muslim incidents are at a record high.

Project funding for Each One Teach One, a group that empowers Black people in Germany and conducts surveys of anti-Black racism, was also rejected. Funding was cut 60 percent for other projects countering right-wing extremism. Groups said the funding cuts demonstrated a lack of political will to defend democracy.

In January, Prien had spoken about education as a key driver to counter antisemitism, yet educational projects on antisemitism that had been funded also received negative decisions. Unexpectedly, on November 20, three projects on antisemitism that had initially received rejections were told they would be funded.

While civil society groups have no guarantee of public funding, governments should create clear, transparent, and nondiscriminatory funding criteria and processes that prevent arbitrary funding decisions, Human Rights Watch said. Governments should not use funding decisions to sanction groups for their legitimate advocacy and criticism of government policies.

In February 2025, the conservative bloc of Christian Democratic Union/Christian Social Union, of which Prien is a member, had sought to delegitimize more than a dozen nongovernmental organizations after they criticized the bloc’s willingness to pass a parliamentary motion on migration with votes of the far-right political party, Alternative for Germany. The bloc alleged that these groups violated so-called “political neutrality,” falsely suggesting that groups that receive public funds should not engage in political debates or advocacy.

Civil society groups are essential for monitoring human rights and holding states to account to meet their obligations under international and regional human rights law, including the elimination of racial discrimination. In line with the right to freedom of association, groups have a right of access to funding on a fair and nondiscriminatory basis, Human Rights Watch said.

“Cutting funds for essential civil society work when it is needed most sends the wrong message,” Teffera said. “Germany’s federal government and Bundestag should recognize that funding civil society work is an essential investment in the defense of human rights, rule of law, and democracy.