Click to expand Image A memorial near the site of the deadly fire at the residential complex at Wang Fuk Court in Tai Po, Hong Kong, December 2, 2025. © 2025 Ng Han Guan/AP Photo

(London) – The Hong Kong government should ensure meaningful accountability for the devastating fire that killed 168 people one year ago and end its suppression of peaceful criticism, Human Rights Watch said today.

On November 26, 2025, Hong Kong’s deadliest fire in decades engulfed seven residential high-rise buildings at Wang Fuk Court, Tai Po. The authorities initiated an independent investigation and arrested three dozen people implicated in crimes. The Housing Minister resigned. But the authorities have also threatened and arbitrarily arrested those engaging in criticism and activism concerning the fire.

“The Hong Kong government responded to the horrific Wang Fuk Court fire by using Beijing’s tactics of shutting out the voices of the victims and promising an elusive accountability,” said Elaine Pearson, Asia director at Human Rights Watch. “The authorities need to recognize that the only way to prevent similar tragedies in the future is to allow people to speak out safely and hold those responsible fully accountable.”

The authorities have engaged in apparent acts of repression of free expression in the weeks ahead of the anniversary:

The media reported in November that the police made inquiries with Catholic churches planning masses to commemorate victims of the fire. A church in Tai Po subsequently removed references to the fire from its announcement and instead described the service as a mass for “the brothers and sisters who died in the past year;” hundreds nevertheless attended. A priest at another Catholic church posted on Facebook that three police officers had inquired about a planned memorial mass marking the anniversary, even though the church had not publicly announced the service.

On November 22, a group working with migrant workers who survived the fire cancelled a book launch and drama event scheduled ahead of the anniversary, citing “unforeseen circumstances.”

On November 23, the online news platform Boom News said it would remove some videos featuring interviews with survivors, quoting the whistleblower Edward Snowden on “censorship and fear.” The Boom News founder, Tang Ho-wing, had been arrested in September for alleged “sedition” for reporting on another politically sensitive anniversary.

Police Commissioner Joe Chow said police routinely asked organizers about upcoming public events, while decisions on whether to proceed “rested with the organizers themselves.”

Amid continued restrictions on freedom of expression and peaceful assembly in Hong Kong, Hong Kong communities around the world have planned commemorations of the fire.

Deep concerns surrounding the 2026 anniversary follow a year-long government crackdown on criticism, reporting, and civil society-organizing related to the fire. Immediately following the fire, hundreds of people gathered near Wang Fuk Court to donate and distribute supplies to victims, but as the volunteer effort grew, police told them to leave and government workers took over the site.

Authorities targeted people calling for accountability. Just four days after the fire, national security police reportedly arrested a university student, Miles Kwan, for “seditious intent” after he initiated an online petition calling for an independent investigation into the fire, and two others on suspicion of “inciting hatred against the government.”

Hong Kong and Beijing authorities subsequently accused “foreign forces” and “anti-China destabilizing forces” of using the fire to “incite hatred against the government.” Within hours of these announcements, two prominent online commentators, Ellie Yuen and Hailey Cheng, who had been frequently quoted in foreign media, said they would stop reporting on the fire.

National security police also arrested the online commentator Wong On-yin in December after he planned to hold a news conference about the Wang Fuk Court fire and discussed on YouTube his subsequent questioning by police. The authorities prosecuted him for allegedly obstructing a national security investigation and publishing “seditious material.” He remains in custody awaiting a verdict in January 2027.

Between April and May 2026, the authorities barred Wang Fuk Court residents from displaying banners from their homes or being accompanied by journalists as they were briefly permitted to return to their apartments to retrieve belongings.

Also in May, the authorities arrested the former Wang Fuk Court owners’ committee member Kong Cheung-fat and his wife on allegations of fraud and money laundering. Kong had joined other owners in seeking a meeting to discuss insurance and other post-fire issues. While out on bail, he said he would no longer give interviews or comment publicly. Some residents said his arrest made them more cautious about speaking publicly.

An independent committee, set up by Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee, published a report on October 29 that found wide-ranging regulatory failures across four government bodies, including inadequate oversight of renovation work and fire safety, weaknesses in building maintenance regulation, and supervisory failures by contractors and other professionals. That day, Lee and senior officials formally apologized to the victims of the fire and their families while promising to implement “systemic reforms.” Housing Secretary Winnie Ho later stepped down from office while the authorities arrested 35 people in connection with the fire and possible corruption in the renovation project.

“An apology and promises of reform are no substitute for ensuring that people can freely question and criticize the authorities,” Pearson said. “The Hong Kong government should act on the independent committee’s recommendations and provide adequate compensation and other support for victims and their families.”