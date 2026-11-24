Click to expand Image Relatives of “drug war” victims hold a vigil a day before the International Criminal Court holds a pretrial hearing for former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, on February 22, 2026 in Manila. © 2026 Ezra Acayan/Getty Images

(Manila) – Philippine authorities have failed to investigate extrajudicial killings in the “war on drugs” since former President Rodrigo Duterte was transferred to the International Criminal Court for prosecution, Human Rights Watch said today. The ICC trial in The Hague against Duterte for crimes against humanity is scheduled to begin on November 30, 2026.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., who took office in June 2022, pledged to pursue prosecutions of Duterte-era “drug war” killings and established a Justice Department task force for the purpose, but only four cases have reached the courts. Families of victims seeking to file new cases face significant barriers. Meanwhile, government records and human rights group reports show that drug-war abuses continue, with police harassing, arbitrarily arresting, and at times killing suspected drug dealers and users.

“President Marcos’ pledge to hold police accountable for past and ongoing abuses in its anti-drug campaign has been a failure,” said Lian Buan, Southeast Asia researcher at Human Rights Watch. “The Philippine government needs to prioritize justice for all drug-war victims and provide their families’ adequate redress.”

Between September and November 2026, Human Rights Watch interviewed 13 people, including 7 drug-war victims and their families both under Duterte and Marcos, 4 human rights defenders, and 2 government officials; reviewed recent data and reporting on drug-related killings; and analyzed a database of local government Peace and Order and Public Safety Plans. Human Rights Watch also requested and received information from the Philippine Justice Department and Commission on Human Rights on drug-war cases before the courts.

Relatives of drug-war victims described a justice system in which the burden of uncovering evidence of an unlawful killing fell mostly on them instead of government prosecutors. “It’s so hard to prove that you’re telling the truth,” said a woman whose husband was killed in 2016 in a police “buy-bust” drug sting operation. “It’s tiring pursuing a case here—it’s as if we can never pass the tests.”

Some facing obstacles to justice have pinned their hopes on the ICC. “In the Philippines, what was our chance, given how the government works,” said another woman whose husband was killed by unidentified assailants in 2016. “In the ICC they are impartial, that’s where our hope is.”

During the Duterte presidency from 2016 to 2022, the Philippine National Police reported 6,200 deaths during anti-drug operations, although United Nations agencies, the Philippine Commission on Human Rights, the Supreme Court, and domestic human rights groups put the number of killings by police and unidentified assailants at between 20,000 and 30,000.

Only five cases of Duterte-era “drug war” killings, involving nine police officers, have resulted in convictions. Government prosecutors initiated the first three cases, following the successive murders of three teenage boys in Caloocan in August 2017, which sparked public outrage. The fourth and fifth cases—for killings in 2016—were filed through the efforts of nongovernmental legal groups and led to convictions in 2024 and 2025.

In November 2024, the Justice Department created a task force to investigate and prosecute extrajudicial killings during Duterte’s “war on drugs” but only four cases it identified have advanced to trial, with three others under preliminary investigation, based on Justice Department data.

EJK TASK FORCE (DOJ) - CASE ACCOMPLISHMENT & STATUS REPORT Referred To Task Force For Investigation Number of Cases Preliminary Legal / Operational Focus Status Filed for Preliminary Investigation

(PI) 3 Drafting & Preparation of Criminal

Complaints Drafting complaints for crimes under RA

9851 & Murder Filed In Court 4 Criminal Prosecution / Direct Formal

Filings Case active in court / ongoing prosecution Key Respondents & Personalities Identified Directly Named High-Profile Respondents in Criminal Complaints Formal Murder charges filed; Continuation of

presentation of prosecution's witness Source: Data provided by the Department of Justice of the Philippines to Human Rights Watch.

The Marcos administration, after arresting and surrendering Duterte to the ICC in March 2025, announced renewed efforts to advance domestic accountability for the “drug war.” But families and human rights groups who met with Justice Department officials said that they were concerned the government’s witness protection program would not keep their families safe if they pursued charges against police officers. Meetings between victims’ groups and the Justice Department tapered off.

Duterte will stand trial at the ICC for three counts of crimes against humanity of murder and attempted murder allegedly committed when he was mayor of Davao City, and then president between November 2011 and March 2019. The prosecution’s case focuses on a non-exhaustive list of 56 specific incidents and 87 victims, while noting that “[its] evidence demonstrates that the attack [against a civilian population] was broader than this representative sample of incidents.”

The ICC is a court of last resort, only stepping in when domestic authorities are unwilling or unable to investigate and prosecute crimes under its jurisdiction. In November 2021, the Duterte government asked the ICC prosecutor to defer his investigation, opened in September 2021, claiming that national authorities had begun their own drug-war investigations of extrajudicial killings.

In January 2023, ICC judges ruled that the Philippine government had failed to demonstrate that it took sufficient action to investigate and prosecute Duterte-era killings and authorized the resumption of the ICC prosecutor’s investigation. The decision was upheld on appeal.

The ICC trial against Duterte begins as the court is under growing pressure from the US government, which has vowed to dismantle the ICC “brick by brick.” On October 9, the Trump administration sanctioned the ICC, escalating its attack on the court and adding to existing sanctions on ICC judges and prosecutors, three Palestinian groups, and a UN human rights expert. The Trump administration sanctions reaffirm the ICC’s critical role as a court of last resort, Human Rights Watch said.

Marcos has never repudiated the “war on drugs” as a government policy and has yet to rescind the orders and other policy statements Duterte issued that underpinned the anti-drug campaign. In its review of a database of 2023-2025 local government budgets, Human Rights Watch found that 77 municipalities had allocated funds for anti-drug campaign awards and rewards, or for financial support to informants, police officials, and other local officials. Two of those municipalities, and another eight municipalities specifically referred to “neutralization” or “negation” of suspects; terms used as euphemisms for “killing” in 2016 police circular that set out the “war on drugs.” While such incentives are not necessarily unlawful, those linked to enforcement goals or operational results can create pressure to meet targets and encourage abusive practices, including extrajudicial killings.

Despite a significant decline in drug-related extrajudicial killings during the Marcos administration, such killings and other abuses continue, particularly in low-income urban areas where they remain routine. As of November 7, there have been at least 1,342 public reports of drug-related killings under Marcos. These reports identified uniformed officers as responsible for 486 of those deaths.

The Philippine government’s failure to hold those responsible to account perpetuates a climate of impunity. Families of drug-war victims under the Marcos administration encounter many of the same past obstacles when seeking justice, but the Justice Department has no task force or special mechanism to investigate post-Duterte cases, Human Rights Watch said.

“Even if killings are down from the ghastly Duterte years, President Marcos’ pledged ‘bloodless campaign’ against drugs has been anything but bloodless,” Buan said. “To end these abuses, Marcos needs to stop the brutal ‘drug war’ and put in place a robust and impartial law enforcement and judicial system.”



Elusive Justice for Killings during Duterte and Marcos Administrations

Under the Duterte administration in 2020, the Justice Department opened an inter-agency panel to “reinvestigate” drug-war killings by the police. The panel identified 52 cases in which the Philippine National Police carried out internalinvestigations. However, by 2024, when Marcos was in office, the panel had only filed six cases in court. In November 2024, the Justice Department created a new task force on Duterte-era drug war killings. It began investigations anew and worked mainly with the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI)—the Justice Department’s investigative arm—instead of with the police to avoid conflicts of interest when developing cases implicating police officers.

Despite renewed Justice Department efforts, victims’ families still struggled to file charges. Many victims’ families who wanted to pursue charges could not do so because their relative’s death certificate declared an illness as the cause of death, even though they were found with gunshot wounds to their heads and bodies. During the height of Duterte’s “drug war,” police pressured families to sign waivers stating that they did not want to conduct autopsies or pursue charges, in exchange for faster retrievals of the bodies from funeral homes. Many families could not afford the autopsy fees, and without accurate government death records, they could not pursue charges.

The woman whose husband was killed in a police operation in 2016 decided in 2022 to retrieve documents about his killing from the police because she believed the climate of fear had lifted under Marcos. “They were not really helping us,” she said. “They just left us there to search their logbooks.” Police officials had named the woman’s husband as a drug suspect killed in an “armed encounter” in a news report that featured her children wailing for their dead father. Yet she never found a police report of the operation, only a record of bystanders injured. She was unable to prove he was shot dead, because his death certificate lists the cause of death as pneumonia and his body was cremated. Government investigators have not pursued a case. The woman recalled the one conversation with the Justice Department: “They said, ‘If you have no document like police report or autopsy, it’s hard to file a case.’ So, what about me? I had no documents.”

The woman whose husband was killed by unidentified assailants did not know for years the circumstances under which her husband was killed. She found his body with gunshot wounds at a funeral home in 2016 and signed a waiver not to conduct an autopsy. His death certificate listed pneumonia as cause of death. After Marcos became president, the woman sought help from a nonprofit law group. In 2023, she had her husband’s body exhumed and examined by a forensic pathologist, Raquel Fortun. The autopsy showed that he died from gunshot wounds to the head.

That year, she finally found the police report from the night her husband died. It stated that police responding to reports of gunshots found him dead with three sachets of crystal meth, and a piece of cardboard that read “I’m a drug pusher, don’t be like me.” She had an interview with the NBI, who told her they had also summoned local officials and the funeral home. But nothing further happened in the investigation. “No one has followed up with me, I still wonder what happened to that NBI case,” she said.

Fortun became a commissioner of the Philippine Truth Commission, a civil society initiative working closely with the Catholic Church to investigate Duterte-era drug war crimes. She has recorded 13 cases in which people were shot and killed but whose death certificates cite illnesses such as heart attack, pneumonia, and high blood pressure as causes of death. Fortun said during a Truth Commission briefing that government prosecutors have pushed back when presented with evidence of falsified death certificates in court. In one case, the government prosecutor acted on behalf of the defendant, instead of the victim: “I was grilled in cross-examination, and I was surprised that it was the prosecutor. I don’t understand it. So if you’re a poor family with a similar case, would you still have it corrected. It’s so hard.”

The Commission on Human Rights told Human Rights Watch that its investigations of Duterte-era drug-war killings have resulted in cases moving through the justice system. Between 2016 and 2023, 25 cases were filed in court, 37 cases at the Office of the Ombudsman, and 42 with the Justice Department. No further progress was reported by the commission on the cases filed. The commission has no prosecutorial power and can only file cases in a manner similar to private complainants.

Despite the Commission on Human Right’s limited powers, families seek confirmation from the commission that they have been victims of rights violations, which entitles them to limited financial assistance under the commission’s internal rules of procedure. Yet the commission denied assistance for lack of evidence to two women whose husbands were fatally shot in 2016.

Only the woman who exhumed her husband’s body was able to challenge the decision; after she submitted the postmortem examination report in August 2026, the commission told her to file a petition for reinvestigation. “I just want to prove that what I’m saying is the truth,” she said.

The commission told Human Rights Watch that it created its own task force, which is currently reinvestigating 493 cases of Duterte-era drug-war killings, with the goal of resolving 140 before the end of 2026.

Duterte-Era Drug-War Policy Persists

The mother of a man killed by police in Central Luzon in 2022—after Marcos became president—said that she tried to pursue murder charges. She cited a witness who told her that her son was lured to the location the night of the killing, and an autopsy report that indicated he had been shot execution-style and not during an armed encounter as police had claimed. The witness has since gone missing. Prosecutors dismissed her case twice, most recently in 2025, because a medical expert’s testimony was required. The mother said that she was working on finding a medical expert to testify, but even just the cost of reproducing copies of documents was weighing on her.

No special task force has been created to investigate alleged drug-war crimes under the Marcos government. The government has claimed that its anti-drug campaign is “bloodless” and that “rather than resorting to violence, it focuses on strengthening prevention and rehabilitation efforts.” But Human Rights Watch found that disturbing Duterte-era language, such as “neutralization,” remains in plans for current anti-drugs campaigns.

There is no legal definition of “neutralization,” but on July 1, 2016, Duterte’s police chief, Ronald Dela Rosa, issued Command Memorandum Circular 16-2016, the operational document for the anti-drug campaign, instructing police officers to “neutralize” suspected criminals.

In 2017, two human rights groups, the Center for International Law (CenterLaw) and the Free Legal Assistance Group (FLAG), filed petitions before the Supreme Court seeking to declare the anti-drug campaign unconstitutional, citing the use of the word “neutralization” in the circular. The Supreme Court has yet to rule on the case. ICC prosecutors have accused Duterte of developing “a State policy to ‘neutralize’ through violent crimes, including murder, alleged criminals in the Philippines who were perceived or alleged to be involved in drug-related and other crimes,” noting the language in the circular.

In November 2025, the ICC issued a sealed arrest warrant for Dela Rosa. He is alleged to be responsible for the crime against humanity of murder as part of a common plan together with other co-perpetrators—including Duterte—with the aim of killing drug suspects between 2011 and 2019. This included issuing the Command Memorandum Circular 16-2016, instructing police officers to “neutralize” suspected criminals. The ICC unsealed the warrant in May 2026; Dela Rosa has since gone into hiding.

The Marcos government has not rescinded that circular, but in 2024 the Philippine National Police told lawmakers that they were actually following a new circular without the word “neutralize.” The Marcos government also committed todrug policy reform as part of a US$4 million joint human rights program with the United Nations.

A 2026 study by two organizations, No Box Philippines and Harm Reduction International, found that the Philippine government was still allocating millions of US dollars for local anti-drug campaigns whose policy documents retained similar language to the original circular, such as “neutralization” and “negation.” Their findings were based on an analysis of 2023-2025 local government “Peace and Order and Public Safety” budgets. Local governments are supervised by the Department of Interior and Local Government, the executive department that also supervises the police.

Human Rights Watch analyzed local government plans obtained by the two groups, and found that 85 towns, municipalities, and cities allocated funds for rewards, awards, and incentives for successful anti-drug operations, including 10 municipalities where the funds were specifically for “conducting negation operations” or “neutralizing drug personalities.”

During the Duterte presidency, for an area to declare itself “drug-free,” local councils had to monitor, surveil, and compile a drug “watch list.” Human rights groups frequently alleged the lists determined who would be killed, whether the assailants were police officers or masked police agents.

Under public safety plans in effect under Marcos, local governments still offer financial rewards for making their areas “drug-free,” by giving “incentives to assets,” or “awards/rewards for significant illegal drugs accomplishment” or “neutralization of drug personalities.” ICC prosecutors alleged in their case against Duterte that “law enforcement personnel knew that extrajudicial killings would result in them being financially rewarded.” There have been fewer drug-related killings under Marcos, but human rights defenders who live in drug-war hotspots in Metro Manila and neighboring provinces said abuses continued.

“Their raids are not as brazen, but they still plant evidence,” one rights defender said. The quota system—the number of arrests and kills under Duterte to qualify for rewards—“was still alive.”

Arbitrary Arrest, Extortion

Under Marcos, human rights defenders monitoring drug-war abuses in their communities have observed that the police are more likely to extort victims than to kill them, targeting many of the same people who were on drug “watch lists.” They said police still arbitrarily arrest people, threaten them with drug charges, and then detain them on criminal anti-street-gambling charges with lighter penalties. The Philippine organization PhilRights has documented that “police officers offer to cover the victims’ release costs in exchange for repayment with interest, effectively profiting from the arrest.”

In 2025, a man came home one night to find police officers in the vicinity, his sister said. “They patted him down and found nothing,” she said. “But a police informant handed sachets of crystal meth and forced him to admit it was his.” The police arrested the man and took his bicycle. She said she made several visits to the police station where her brother had been detained. The police officials told her he had been charged with gambling. “I told them, ‘You said you found drugs, now the charge is gambling. How long are you detaining him?’” she said. “They told us we can ‘just pay P10,000 [$160].’ But we had no money at all at the time.”

The sister took a month processing documents in several police stations before her brother was released. He was detained for a month without being brought before a judge in violation of his rights. “We can still see them surveilling our area from time to time,” the sister said.