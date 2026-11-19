Click to expand Image Rohingya refugees from Myanmar awaiting to go to a camp in Cox's bazaar, Bangladesh, September 8, 2017. © 2017 Yousuf Tushar/LightRocket via Getty Images

(The Hague) – The International Court of Justice on November 19, 2026, found Myanmar responsible for genocide against the Rohingya during the 2016-2017 “clearance operations” carried out by Myanmar’s military, in the case brought by Gambia against Myanmar for alleged violations of the Genocide Convention. The court’s ruling is final and cannot be appealed.

The following quote can be attributed to Maria Elena Vignoli, senior international justice counsel at Human Rights Watch:

“The International Court of Justice’s landmark ruling is long-awaited recognition of the suffering the Rohingya have endured from Myanmar’s military. The ruling also provides a significant precedent for victims of genocide, and other grave crimes, across the world in their own quest for justice.”

“Myanmar should swiftly comply with the court’s judgment and end its oppression of the Rohingya. Concerned governments should strongly support the Rohingya and promote justice for atrocities, press Myanmar’s junta to comply with the judgment, and ensure the safe and voluntary return of Rohingya refugees to Myanmar.”