Click to expand Image Bahraini human rights activist Nabeel Rajab arrives for his appeal hearing at court in Manama, February 11, 2015. © 2015 Hamad I Mohammed/Reuters

(New York) – Nabeel Rajab, a prominent human rights activist from Bahrain and a close partner of Human Rights Watch, passed away on November 17, 2026, at the age of 62. He reportedly died in Türkiye following a heart attack.

Rajab rose to prominence as a human rights defender in Bahrain in the 1990s, and in 2000 he co-founded the Bahrain Human Rights Society, one of Bahrain’s first human rights organizations. He then co-founded and later became the president of the Bahrain Centre for Human Rights.

Rajab had served as a member of the Human Rights Watch Middle East and North Africa division’s advisory committee since 2010, playing a key role not only in supporting Human Rights Watch work in Bahrain, but also providing guidance to the documentation and advocacy work that Human Rights Watch carries out across the region.

Bahraini authorities unjustly detained and imprisoned him several times for his peaceful expression in the years following the 2011 pro-democracy protests in Bahrain. In 2018, he was sentenced to five years in prison for his comments criticizing torture at a Bahraini prison and the Saudi-led military campaign in Yemen. Even from detention, he continued his activism. In 2017, he wrote an op-ed for the New York Times from detention, titled “Don’t Profit from Abuses by Bahrain,” calling out US support of Bahraini authorities despite their abuses both in Bahrain and amid the conflict in Yemen. He wrote:

All our destinies are tied together. What will happen to Bahrain if everyone who supports peace, democracy and the rule of law is in jail? To whom will Bahrain’s disenfranchised youth turn to for support and guidance? These are the questions the Trump administration must ask itself before it sends my jailers another batch of fighter jets.

He was released from prison in 2020 and allowed to serve the rest of his sentence at home with his family, but only after his health deteriorated due to harsh detention conditions. In the years that followed, he continued to support the human rights movement and call out human rights abuses by Bahraini and other authorities across the world.

Sayed Ahmed al-Wadaei, the advocacy director at the Bahrain Institute for Rights and Democracy and a close friend, said that Rajab left Bahrain in March 2026 so that he could speak publicly on Bahraini human rights issues. He remained in exile until his passing, unable to return to Bahrain for fear of being rearrested.

Rajab’s death is a profound blow to the global and Arab human rights movements, which have lost a steadfast defender of freedom of expression and a voice of reason in a climate increasingly marked by hatred and polarization. Over many years, Rajab stood resolutely by his principles, despite being targeted, detained, and repressed for his unwavering commitment to universal human rights.

“Nabeel was a stalwart champion for human rights and democracy, not just for Bahrain but all of the Middle East,” said Sarah Leah Whitson, former Middle East and North Africa director at Human Rights Watch. “He paid a tremendous price for his advocacy, jailed and abused in prison, but always kept us hopeful and resilient. He played an essential role in guiding and supporting the work of Human Rights Watch’s MENA division. I considered him a true friend.”

“Nabeel’s legacy lives on in the innumerable people he inspired, fought alongside in the defense of rights, and held up, sometimes in their darkest moments,” said Balkees Jarrah, Middle East and North Africa director at Human Rights Watch. “He has been a leader and guide to human rights defenders in the region. He and his family paid a high price for his activism, but we are grateful for his wisdom, tenacity, and courage.”

Nabeel Rajab’s courage, integrity, and principled advocacy will be his enduring legacy. Our thoughts are with his family, loved ones, and the many friends who mourn his loss.