(Geneva, December 1, 2025) – The global ban on antipersonnel landmines saves civilian lives but faces serious threats from countries leaving the treaty and new landmine use, Human Rights Watch said today in releasing the “Landmine Monitor 2025” report. Member countries should take immediate and strong action to counter these life-threatening developments.

The 163-page report assesses implementation of and adherence to the 1997 Mine Ban Treaty, which comprehensively prohibits the use of antipersonnel mines and requires states parties to destroy stockpiles, clear mine-affected areas, and assist victims.

“Governments should be loud and clear in condemning states’ withdrawal from the Mine Ban Treaty and rejecting attempts to suspend core treaty obligations during armed conflict,” said Mark Hiznay, associate Crisis, Conflict, and Arms director at Human Rights Watch and an editor of “Landmine Monitor 2025.” “A strong response is vital not only for saving lives but also preserving respect for international humanitarian law and human rights law.”

Antipersonnel mines kill and wound people indiscriminately. They are typically placed by hand but can also be scattered by aircraft, rockets, artillery, and drones or dispersed from specialized vehicles. Uncleared landmines remain a danger until located and destroyed. Mined land can drive displacement of civilians, hinder the delivery of humanitarian aid, and prevent agricultural activities.

As of December 1, 2025, 166 countries have joined the treaty, including the Marshall Islands and Tonga in 2025.

Five states parties moved to withdraw in 2025, citing regional security concerns. Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia submitted their instruments of withdrawal on June 27, Finland on July 10, and Poland on August 20. These withdrawals will take effect six months after those dates if states do not reconsider their position or engage in armed conflict during that period.

At least 22 states parties, the International Committee of the Red Cross, and the International Campaign to Ban Landmines as well as the United Nations secretary-general, more than 100 Nobel laureates, and other distinguished individuals have expressed deep concern at these withdrawals. At least 80,000 people from across Europe signed a petition urging the countries not to withdraw.

Ukraine’s announcement on July 21 that it would suspend its obligations under the Mine Ban Treaty until the end of its war with Russia also causes concern. Suspension is unlawful under the treaty, which has prohibitions that cannot be waived during armed conflict. Several states have submitted objections to Ukraine’s suspension to the UN.

Russia has used antipersonnel landmines extensively in Ukraine since its full-scale invasion of the country on February 24, 2022, causing thousands of casualties and contaminating vast tracts of land. Human Rights Watch reported that Russian forces were modifying commercial quadcopter drones to scatter antipersonnel mines in and around the city of Kherson, killing dozens of civilians and injuring hundreds.

Over the past year, social media photos and videos increasingly indicate new use of antipersonnel mines by Ukrainian armed forces, though the scale is unclear. Ukraine requested and received antipersonnel mines from the United States in November and December 2024. Publicly available information also suggests that Ukraine is making mines, including for placement by drones.

Ukraine continues to investigate reports that their forces used antipersonnel mines in and around the city of Izium during 2022, when it was occupied by Russian forces.

“Landmine Monitor 2025” also includes documentation of new use of antipersonnel mines by national armed forces in Myanmar, Iran, and North Korea in 2024 and the first half of 2025.

In the midst of border clashes in July 2025, Thailand alleged that Cambodian military forces placed antipersonnel landmines along their shared border, and reports have emerged of Thai soldiers injured by antipersonnel mines. Cambodia has denied these allegations.

Nonstate armed groups used landmines in at least 13 countries during 2024 and the first half of 2025, particularly in the Sahel region of Africa, Colombia, India, Pakistan, and Myanmar.

“Landmine Monitor 2025” reported at least 6,279 new casualties from landmines and explosive remnants of war in 52 countries and areas in 2024, including 1,945 deaths. Civilians made up 90 percent of all recorded casualties, while children accounted for 46 percent in which the age was recorded.

The Myanmar armed forces’ use of mines led to 2,029 recorded casualties from landmines or explosive remnants of war in 2024, the most of any country. In 2024, Human Rights Watch documented that the Myanmar junta planted landmines in homes, villages, and farms.

Syria had the second largest number, with 1,015 recorded deaths or injuries. Earlier in 2025, Human Rights Watch documented the significant harm from extensive landmine contamination across Syria, including for displaced people returning home after the fall of the Bashar al-Assad government in December 2024.

A total of 1,115 kilometers of contaminated land was cleared globally in 2024, nearly three times more than in 2023, and 105,640 antipersonnel mines were destroyed.

Despite an increase in overall funding for mine action, largely for Ukraine, international funding for such efforts decreased 5 percent in 2024. The US remained the largest donor, but its contribution decreased by more than one-third from 2023.

Some states parties with landmine contamination, particularly those in Sub-Saharan Africa, continued to struggle to obtain financial support from international donors.

“Clearing contaminated land is crucial to saving lives and allowing communities to regain access to their land and carry out their livelihoods,” Hiznay said. “Concerned states should ensure that all countries in need get clearance support.”

The “Landmine Monitor 2025” is a publication by the International Campaign to Ban Landmines, the global coalition of nongovernmental organizations that received the 1997 Nobel Peace Prize. Human Rights Watch co-founded the campaign in 1992 and contributes to its Landmine Monitor reporting initiative.