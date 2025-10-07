Lebanon Restricts Education Access for Many Refugees

Click to expand Image Syrian refugee children attend a class at a school in Mount Lebanon, October 7, 2016. © 2016 Mohamed Azakir/Reuters

The new government in Lebanon, formed this February under Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, has emphasized the importance of quality education for students in Lebanon and committed to providing all children in Lebanon, regardless of their background, with access to their right to education.

The new minister of education and higher education, Rima Karami, vowed to rehabilitate the Lebanese public school system and quality of education. In September, Prime Minster Salam said that “the children of Lebanon, regardless of origin or circumstance, must never be deprived of their right to learn.” Both have emphasized that education is a national priority needed to revitalize the country.

But in a disappointing move, on September 30, the government restricted access to education for many refugees. It continued last year’s mandate requiring that non-Lebanese students show valid residency permits or a valid ID issued by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in order to register for “second shift” classes in Lebanon’s public schools for the 2025-2026 school year. Generally, Palestinian refugee children, including those from Syria, attend UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) schools rather than public schools.

According to a spokesperson from the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF), last year at least 28,000 non-Lebanese children were effectively barred from public education because of the legal residency requirement.

While Lebanon initially maintained an open-door policy for Syrians seeking refuge, by 2015 the government began enacting stricter residency requirements and stringent criteria for renewal of residency permits. The red tape and high renewal fees have made it so only around 20 percent of Syrian refugees have valid residency status.

In May 2015, the Lebanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants demanded that UNHCR stop registering Syrian refugees in Lebanon. As of end of September 2025, UNHCR reported that only 815,000 of the 1.5 million Syrian refugees in Lebanon are registered. UNHCR reported that in 2024, 41 percent of Syrian refugee children did not attend primary school, and 81 percent of Syrian refugee children did not attend secondary school.

Lebanese leaders should stay true to their promises and ensure that all children in Lebanon can access quality education, regardless of their status in the country. Education is the best way to ensure the next generation of children, whether Lebanese or not, have a future. This is a right guaranteed to all children under the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child. All children, regardless of their immigration status, have a right to education and should be able to go to school.