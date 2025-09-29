As Israel Escalates Assault, Germany Should Support EU Action on Gaza

Click to expand Image Activists set up pictures of children from Gaza in front of the Reichstag building during a protest calling for greater commitment of the German government to the children of Gaza and the defense of international law, in Berlin, Germany, July 9, 2025. © 2025 Lisi Niesner/Reuters

As Israel escalates its extermination campaign in Gaza, Israeli military attacks in Gaza City continue to resultin mass killings and displacement of Palestinians. Famine now affects hundreds of thousands of people as a result of Israel’s starvation policy and systematic denial of lifesaving aid. Israel’s assault on Gaza has resulted in the killing of over 65,000 Palestinians and injuring of over 165,000, according to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, and most homes, schools, hospitals, and other civilian infrastructure have been severely damaged or destroyed.

There is growing consensus over the level and nature of the atrocities in Israel’s military campaign in Gaza, but aside from halting new export licenses for “weapons that can be used in Gaza,” the German government has so far claimed that only bilateral diplomacy, without concrete action by the European Union, is enough to press Israel to halt its atrocities.

It hasn’t worked.

Germany has long presented itself as a defender of the international rules-based order, backing accountability for atrocity crimes in Ukraine, Syria, Afghanistan, Myanmar, and elsewhere. This reputation is now in question.

But aside from its moral and historical responsibilities, Germany also has a legal obligation to act. All states parties to the United Nations Genocide Convention, including Germany, are obligated to “employ all means reasonably available to them, so as to prevent genocide so far as possible.”

The European Commission recently placed a proposal for concrete EU action on the table: the suspension of the EU-Israel Association Agreement’s trade pillar and targeted sanctions on Israeli ministers responsible for abuses. But both measures require EU member states’ approval, and Germany’s vote is decisive. As the most populous EU state, Germany’s opposition combined with that of Italy, Hungary, and the Czech Republic would suffice to form a “blocking minority” under EU policy, even if all other EU states were in favor.

The proposed deal suspension follows attempts at dialogue by Germany and all EU foreign ministers, none of which have been effective to stop Israel’s extermination campaign. If approved, the suspension would not ban EU-Israel trade but merely end preferential tariffs until Israel complies with its obligations under international law.

The German government faces a stark but straightforward choice: uphold international law and align with most of its EU partners, or continue obstructing EU action, risking further isolation and reputational damage, and – more importantly – if it provides significant assistance, complicity in Israel’s atrocities in Gaza.