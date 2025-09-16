Greece’s Migration Minister Thanos Plevris recently announced his intention to adopt new measures to silence criticism of the government’s migration policies.

The move, which came in the wake of a victory by civil society groups at the European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR), is part of the Greek government’s broader assault on civil society and is likely to worsen the already hostile environment for nongovernmental organizations (NGOs), particularly those working on migration. The government wants to silence the groups that are likely to report on the impact of harsh immigration measures, adopted in recent months.

In early September, Greece’s government passed a draconian law that criminalizes migrants’ “illegal stay” and threatens rejected asylum seekers with two to five years in prison. In July, the government stopped taking applications for asylum from people arriving by boat from North Africa, violating its EU obligations, and triggering interim measures sought by the civil society groups from the ECHR, ordering a temporary suspension of the policy.

Plevris now wants to introduce new rules aimed at removing NGOs from the official registry if they legally challenge or otherwise oppose the government’s migration policies. Greece’s existing burdensome registration framework for NGOs, introduced in 2020, has been criticized by the Council of Europe and UN special rapporteurs for violating the right to freedom of association.

UN Special Rapporteur for Human Rights Defenders, Mary Lawlor, concluded in a 2023 report to the UN Human Rights Council that human rights defenders in Greece were being subjected to “smear campaigns, a changing regulatory environment, threats and attacks and the misuse of criminal law against them, to a shocking degree.”

Lawlor has raised concerns over Minister Plevris’ intentions, saying that targeting human rights defenders in direct retaliation for their work is disturbing. In response, Greek Health Minister Adonis Georgiadis praised Plevris on social media for “annoying” Lawlor, referring to her criticism of Greece’s human rights record as a form of “tyranny.”

In its EU-wide rule of law reports, the European Commission has noted the narrowing space in Greece for groups working with migrants and asylum seekers. It should now take a stronger stance over the issue and press Greece to stop harassing civil society groups and activists.

A vibrant civil society plays a vital role in preserving a healthy democracy, serving as a vital check on power and a voice for the most vulnerable. When governments restrict civic space, they not only harm those in need but also fray the fabric of democracy itself.