Click to expand Image A Portuguese vessel in a Frontex operation in Lesbos, Greece, 2016. © 2016 Frontex

Greece has suspended the ability for people coming by boat via North Africa to seek asylum –violating their rights, potentially putting their lives at risk and flouting its obligations under EU law.

The measure approved by Parliament on July 11 for a period of three months, blocks people coming by boat via North Africa from lodging asylum claims. Instead, asylum seekers and migrants will be summarily returned to their countries of origin “without registration.” Authorities justify the move by pointing to a recent increase in boat arrivals from Libya to the islands of Crete and Gavdos; among those arriving are people with clear protection needs, including many escaping conflict in Sudan.

A previous suspension of access to asylum by Greek authorities in March 2020 led to people on the move experiencing violence, chaos and suffering.

The Prime Minister wants to cooperate with Libyan authorities to prevent migrant departures, risking complicity in the forcible return of migrants and asylum seekers to Libya, where they face horrific abuses including in detention that the United Nations found amount to crimes against humanity. In late June, Greece deployed navy vessels off the Libyan coast to prevent people from reaching its territory.

The EU Fundamental Rights Charter imposes binding obligations on EU states to respect the right to asylum. Greece is also treaty-bound by the absolute prohibition on sending anyone to a place they face a risk of torture, and the principle of nonrefoulement, which prohibits the return of refugees and asylum seekers to places they risk persecution.

Since last week, there has been a chorus of condemnation by leading institutions, including the Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights, and the UNHCR.

It makes the silence from the European Commission all the more deafening. Each day the Commission fails to condemn Greece or take steps toward infringement proceedings worsens its collusion in the erosion of EU law at its borders.

Greece’s move to suspend the right to seek asylum also raises serious questions for Frontex, the EU border and coast guard agency that is heavily involved in supporting Greek border management. Last time Greece suspended access to asylum in March 2020, Frontex sent extra officers to assist, despite the clear breach of EU law. Frontex’s response this time will be a key test of its commitment to the EU Rights Charter.