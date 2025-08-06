Click to expand Image Vietnamese activists, from left to right: Can Thi Theu and Le Dinh Luong. © 2025 Private

(New York) – The Vietnamese government should immediately release two wrongfully imprisoned activists who have developed serious health problems in prison, Human Rights Watch said today.

Can Thi Theu, 63, a land rights activist, was recently hospitalized for abdominal pain and fever. Le Dinh Luong, 59, a pro-democracy campaigner, suffers from spinal degeneration and chronic stomach pain. Neither has received adequate medical care while incarcerated and both need to obtain medical treatment either in Vietnam or abroad.

“Can Thi Theu and Le Dinh Luong are among the many Vietnamese activists imprisoned for their opinions and peaceful advocacy,” said Patricia Gossman, associate Asia director at Human Rights Watch. “By arbitrarily detaining Can Thi Theu and Le Dinh Luong and then denying them necessary medical care, the Vietnamese authorities are putting their health at risk and compounding the violations of their rights.”

Can Thi Theu is serving an eight-year prison sentence at Prison No. 5 in Thanh Hoa province for her participation in protests against land confiscation and environmental degradation, and for publicly voicing support for other human rights activists and political prisoners. In separate arrests on June 24, 2020, police detained Can Thi Theu and her adult sons Trinh Ba Tu and Trinh Ba Phuong. The three were sentenced and imprisoned under article 117 of Vietnam’s penal code, which prohibits “conducting propaganda against the state.”

Can Thi Theu has told her family that she was hospitalized at Ngoc Lac Hospital from July 28 to July 30, 2025, for intense stomach cramps and intermittent fever, treated with antibiotics, and then sent back to prison. Can Thi Theu reportedly asked to see her medical diagnosis record or a copy, but the authorities denied her request. As of August 1, Can Thi Theu has continued to suffer from pain and severe fatigue. The authorities have not responded to her family’s request on Aug 5 date to be granted another visit (beyond the allowed one-per-month prison visit), proper medical treatment, as well as full access to her medical record.

Le Dinh Luong has long campaigned for democracy, human rights, and environmental protections. He had often visited former political prisoners upon their release from prison, as well as the families of people imprisoned for campaigning for democracy and human rights. After one such visit in 2017, he was arrested, charged with carrying out activities “to overthrow the people’s administration” under penal code article 79, and sentenced to 20 years in prison. He is currently serving his prison sentence at Nam Ha prison in Ninh Binh province.

Le Dinh Luong’s health has deteriorated in prison. He reportedly requested medical treatment but was denied. In May, he carried out a hunger strike to protest the prison’s maltreatment of his health situation. In June, his family’s visit was reportedly cut short, and prison guards dragged him away in front of his grandchildren. In July, he was reportedly put in solitary confinement as a disciplinary measure.

Under rule 27 of the United Nations Standard Minimum Rules for the Treatment of Prisoners (also known as the Nelson Mandela Rules), “[a]ll prisons shall ensure prompt access to medical attention in urgent cases. Prisoners who require specialized treatment or surgery shall be transferred to specialized institutions or to civil hospitals.”

“The Vietnamese authorities should immediately release Can Thi Theu and Le Dinh Luong, or at least give them prompt access to the medical care they need,” Gossman said. “Governments seeking improved ties with Vietnam should press for the release of all political prisoners.”