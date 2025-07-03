Click to expand Image People arrested by police wait in zip tie handcuffs in the back of a truck to be transferred to a prison at the Police Delegation of San Bartolo in Soyapango, El Salvador, Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. © AP Photo/Salvador Melendez

In June, the European Union, for the first time, raised concerns about El Salvador’s deteriorating situation at the UN Human Rights Council. The European Parliament then held a debate on President Nayib Bukele’s escalating crackdown against civil society groups.

These welcome steps flag the growing international attention to abuses in El Salvador, but more is needed to meaningfully address them.

In May, Salvadoran authorities arrested Ruth López, a human rights lawyer working for Cristosal, a leading Salvadoran human rights organization, and Enrique Anaya, a lawyer and government critic. The Legislative Assembly also passed an abusive “foreign agents law”, granting the government expansive authority to control, and sanction human rights groups and independent media outlets that receive international support.

Bukele’s “war against gangs” has led to serious human rights abuses, including against children, and a weakening of the rule of law. Security forces have carried out mass arbitrary arrests, enforced disappearances, and torture and ill-treatment of detainees.

The Salvadoran government also worked with the Trump administration to jail over 250 Venezuelan migrants removed from the United States, in what amount to enforced disappearances and arbitrary detention.

The EU should support those resisting Bukele’s abuses, and use its human rights toolbox to foster positive change and ensure accountability.

First, EU officials should continue to raise concerns over El Salvador’s serious human rights abuses, urge authorities to ensure a free environment for journalists and civil society, and press the government to restore judicial independence. They could do this at their next meeting over the Memorandum of Understanding that sets the foundations for their political dialogue.

Furthermore, the EU should consider increasing financial support for independent Salvadoran media outlets and civil society groups, many of whose staff have been forced into exile. EU diplomats should also visit detained Salvadoran activists and press the government to ensure speedy, public and fair trails. The European Parliament should also consider a resolution to raise concerns on these cases.

Last, the EU should consider imposing new targeted sanctions against senior government officials responsible for serious human rights abuses.

Drawing from its positive experience with Guatemala, the EU should apply its human rights toolbox in a smart, determined and strategic way. And it should act swiftly, as President Bukele’s abuses risk becoming a dangerous playbook for authoritarian leaders in the region and beyond.