EU Leaders’ Syria Visit an Opportunity to Bolster Rights

Click to expand Image EU Council President Antonio Costa (L) and Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa in Cairo, Egypt, March 4, 2025. © 2025 EU Council/Anadolu via Getty Images

On January 9, the European Union’s highest-level leaders, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and EU Council President Antonio Costa, are set to meet with Syrian leaders in Damascus for their first-ever visit to the country. Von der Leyen and Costa should use this significant moment to press for a rights-respecting transition in Syria.

High on the agenda for both parties is Syria’s economic recovery. While the EU’s lifting of all sanctions on Syria in May 2025 was an important step to enabling reconstruction and recovery, Syrian authorities are also counting on European support to rebuild an economy decimated by years of conflict and crushing sanctions. But prior experience shows committing to provide financial support for reconstruction without tying such support to respect for human rights and nondiscrimination creates serious risk of corruption and other harms that exacerbate economic strife. EU leaders should make clear that EU support is tied to upholding human rights obligations, including through zero tolerance of and effective safeguards against rights abuses.

Since the fall of the Assad government in December 2024, the EU has rightly reiterated its long-standing commitment to the human rights of all Syrians. In the last year, Syrian transitional authorities and affiliated forces have committed grave atrocities against Syrian minority communities in Sweida and the country’s coastal areas. These abuses highlight the EU’s need to press for genuine reform of Syria’s security sector as part of its transitional justice process.

As key supporters of accountability for Syria in the last decade, the EU should stress the importance of independent and impartial accountability for Syrian victims and survivors of international crimes committed by all perpetrators during and after the Syrian conflict.

Finally, EU leaders should refrain from making concessions that downplay Syria’s continued economic, security, and rights challenges to justify or facilitate the premature return of Syrians.

After decades of abuse and conflict, Syrians deserve more from EU leaders than just words. Instead, the EU should provide genuine support to a successful Syrian-led transition rooted in guarantees of transitional authorities’ respect for the rights for all Syrians.