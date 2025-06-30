Budapest Pride 2025: A Record Crowd Stands Up for Democracy

Click to expand Image People gather for the Pride March in Budapest, Hungary, on June 28, 2025. © 2025 Balint Szentgallay/NurPhoto via AP Photo

This weekend in Hungary’s capital Budapest, Human Rights Watch staff witnessed the city transform—if only for one brilliant afternoon—into a beacon of resistance. Budapest Pride was more than a celebration of lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) rights; it was a clear and courageous stand for democracy, dignity, and the rule of law.

This year’s Pride faced unprecedented legal and political obstacles. In March, Hungary’s parliament amended the Assembly Act to restrict the right of assembly for LGBT rights. The same draconian legislation legalized the use of facial recognition technology to identify organizers and participants.

In the run up to the event, organizers faced political pressure and police bans. Budapest’s mayor, Gergely Karácsony, stepped in to support and host the march as a municipal event and was threatened with imprisonment by the minister of justice.

In a stark reminder of the government’s double standards, far-right groups were allowed to rally freely. Police did their job by keeping them separate from Pride, though they were vastly outnumbered by the supporters of equality.

Instead of silencing Pride, the authorities’ attacks drew more people out. This year saw record attendance, Hungarians from all walks of life turned out, LGBT people, allies, families, and students; their message was clear: this was about more than LGBT rights. When governments scapegoat minorities, they undermine everyone’s freedom.

Prime Minister Viktor Orbán’s government has spent years hollowing out Hungary’s democratic institutions: capturing courts, muzzling the media, attacking civil society, and rewriting laws to entrench power. The assault on Pride was part of this broader strategy and an effort to divide, distract, and dominate. The response was a demonstration of unity, courage, and hope.

A march is powerful, but lasting change will take sustained action from Hungary’s people and the European Union. The EU Commission should deploy its full rule of law enforcement tools, including seeking prompt interim measures at the EU Court of Justice to suspend the effect of the March law and all anti-LGBT and antidemocratic laws and policies. Leaders in the European Council should take note of the appeal by Hungarians to protect democracy in the country and move forward the article 7 procedure. The Hungarian government should heed the calls of its own citizens and immediately repeal laws that target LGBT people and undermine democratic freedoms, including free assembly.

Hungarians sent a strong message this weekend: they will not be silenced. The EU should listen and respond.