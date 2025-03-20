Hungary Bans LGBT Pride Events

Click to expand Image A demonstrator holds a banner during a protest against a new law banning Pride events on March 18, 2025 in Budapest, Hungary. © 2025 Janos Kummer/Getty Images

Hungary deepened its repression of lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) people on March 18 as the parliament passed a draconian law that will outlaw Pride and similar events, thereby penalizing public support for LGBT people in the country.

The law, which curtails the right of assembly when it pertains to supporting LGBT rights, also authorizes authorities to use facial recognition technology to identify event organizers and attendees, with both groups facing fines of up to €500 for exercising their freedoms of assembly and expression. The prime minister made clear the intention of the law is to ban Pride.

Submitted and signed into law by the president over just one day, the lightning speed of the law’s adoption is the latest disturbing example of the ruling party’s blatant disregard for the rule of law and democratic checks and balances.

The law is also the Hungarian government’s latest move to scapegoat LGBT people. In 2021, the government adopted a repressive law banning the “portrayal” and “promotion” of LGBT content to children. The law resulted in anti-LGBT smear campaigns, leading the EU Commission to bring a case against Hungary before the EU Court of Justice.

The new law again misuses rhetoric around protecting children to justify repression of freedom of assembly and speech and to promote discrimination. Children need no protection from exposure to diversity. But they and their families do need protection from violence and discrimination.

The law comes alongside proposed changes to the fundamental law (constitution) currently pending before parliament, stating that the protection and care of a child’s “proper physical, mental, and moral development” shall supersede all other fundamental rights, with the exception of the right to life. Other proposed amendments would further curtail transgender people’s right to legal gender recognition.

The anti-Pride law has sparked widespread criticism. On March 18, thousands gathered on the streets of Budapest to protest it and the ruling party’s attacks on the rule of law. Despite the ban, organizers plan to go ahead with Pride in late June and Budapest’s Lord Mayor said that Pride will happen in the city. Council of Europe Human Rights Commissioner Michael O’Flaherty called on the Hungarian president to veto the law.

The EU Commission should call on the Orban government to repeal the discriminatory law and launch new legal action against Hungary’s government for its brazen assaults on the rights of LGBT people and freedoms of assembly and expression.