Donate Now
English
Choose your language
العربية 简中 繁中 English Français Deutsch 日本語 Português Русский Español
More Languages
Donate Now
Trending The Trump Administration and Human Rights  Israel/Palestine  Syria  Sudan  Russia-Ukraine War  Tigray Conflict 
| Dispatches

Pride Banned, Hate Authorized in Hungary

Authorities Should Let Pride Proceed, Protect LGBT Rights

Cristian González Cabrera
Senior Researcher, Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender Rights Program
cristianfergo

cristianfergo
3145da01-6a45-43ca-a59f-b3a9de3b47df
Click to expand Image
Hungarians march in downtown Budapest to protest against a new law banning LGBTQ+ Pride events and the populist government's restriction on assembly rights, May 1, 2025. © 2025 Denes Erdos/AP Photo

Police in Hungary have banned lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) Hungarians and their supporters from peacefully assembling to celebrate Pride, while instead allowing a hate group to march on the same day.

A separate LGBT related event, planned to coincide with the official Budapest Pride march on June 28, was banned by police three times. Organizers challenged the ban at the Supreme Court, but despite twice ruling in their favor and ordering police to reexamine their request, the Court ultimately upheld the ban.

In response to authorities’ attempts to thwart freedom of assembly, Budapest’s Lord Mayor announced on June 17 that the city, alongside co-organizers the Rainbow Mission, would host the official Pride as a municipal event—one that does not require police approval. Police issued a ban on the event anyway, while the Lord Mayor insisted that Pride will go ahead on June 28. The legal status of the June 28 Pride remained unclear at the time of writing.

Meanwhile, a far-right extremist and known hate group notified police on June 16 that it would hold its own assembly on the same day as Pride and along the traditional Pride route. But unlike the peaceful Pride event, police have not banned this march.

The Hungarian government has a long history of discriminating and fueling hatred against LGBT people. A controversial 2021 law bans any public LGBT expression as harmful to children, wrongly conflating LGBT identities with pedophilia.

New draconian legal reforms underpin authorities’ recent attempts to ban Pride and other LGBT events, including constitutional changes in April under the guise of prioritizing “child protection” over most fundamental rights, and amendments to the Assembly Act in March.

These bans and discriminatory laws have drawn international criticism. In May, 20 European Union member states issued a joint statement condemning Hungary's legal measures that ban Budapest Pride and urged the European Commission to deploy its full rule-of-law enforcement tools unless Budapest revises the measures.

Pride is more than a march—it’s a celebration of love, diversity, equality, and the freedom to be yourself. In Hungary, that freedom is under attack. The right to peaceful assembly is a cornerstone of democracy. Hungary’s government is dangerously treating it as optional.

Hungary’s leaders should reverse these bans, repeal discriminatory laws, and ensure Budapest Pride can proceed safely and visibly. Pride is not a threat; hate is.

Your tax deductible gift can help stop human rights violations and save lives around the world.

Region / Country
Topic

More Reading

Reports

Most Viewed

© 2025 Human Rights Watch
Human Rights Watch | 350 Fifth Avenue, 34th Floor | New York, NY 10118-3299 USA | t 1.212.290.4700

Human Rights Watch is a 501(C)(3) nonprofit registered in the US under EIN: 13-2875808