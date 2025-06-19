Juneteenth and the Path Toward Justice

Click to expand Image Pastor Robert Turner walks near the National Museum of African American History and Culture as part of his monthly walk from Baltimore to Washington to raise awareness of reparations on April 16, 2025, in Washington, DC. © 2025 AP Photo/Nathan Howard

Juneteenth, celebrated annually in the United States on June 19, commemorates the liberation of enslaved Black people. It marks the day in 1865 when Union soldiers arrived in Galveston, Texas and ordered the enforcement of the Emancipation Proclamation, more than two years after it was issued. While it is a day of reflection and celebrating resilience, it also reminds us how anti-Black racism continues to shape our society.

The fight for reparations is central to the broader movement for racial justice. The legacy of enslavement and subsequent discriminatory policies and practices have imposed lasting harm on Black communities, including economic, education, employment, health, and housing inequalities. The fight for reparations isn’t solely about financial compensation, but also acknowledgment of past harms, restorative justice, and systemic change for the future.

In recent years, the reparations movement has gained momentum, particularly with local and state governments that took steps toward enacting comprehensive reparations plans. Some areas established task forces and committees modeled after H.R. 40, federal legislation which would establish a committee to study and develop proposals for reparations, including financial payments, housing assistance, and scholarship programs. These efforts demonstrate that addressing historical injustices requires tangible action rooted in local communities, as well as an understanding of the importance of healing for victims of racial trauma and systemic inequities.

History teaches us that the legacies of historic injustices tend to fester if left untreated. The observation of Juneteenth is a positive step in the right direction, but like public apologies, it isn’t enough. The United States should also heed the call for reparations if it is serious about achieving racial equity. Justice for the descendants of enslaved Black people isn’t just about righting the wrongs of the past but about building a foundation for a more equitable future.

To better understand the reparations movement and how to get involved, please view our “Why Reparations” question-and-answer document, which addresses common questions about reparations, the avenues available to achieve reparations, and how to get involved in the movement.