Click to expand Image Opening Ceremony of the 113th International Labour Conference in Geneva, Switzerland, June 2, 2025. © 2025 Violaine Martin / OIT

(Geneva) – The agreement by the International Labour Organization (ILO) on June 13, 2025, to develop binding global standards on decent work in the “platform economy,” or gig work, is a positive breakthrough, Human Rights Watch said today. A majority of ILO member states and the workers’ delegates backed the decision at the International Labour Conference, an annual meeting that sets international labor standards and agreements on ILO policy. Employer delegates and some government delegates, including from Switzerland, India, and the United States, opposed the move.

“It’s a major win that the ILO is advancing binding standards for platform work,” said Lena Simet, senior economic justice researcher and advocate at Human Rights Watch. “Gig workers long have been denied their rights. Global minimum standards could be a game changer, but only if they cover all workers and adequately address key issues like low and unpredictable pay, widespread misclassification, and opaque algorithms that control workers without accountability.”

Weak national laws allow companies to misclassify platform workers as self-employed or independent contractors, despite the nature of their work and the degree of control exercised by companies often meeting the criteria for employee status. This leaves gig workers with limited, if any, labor protections.

Negotiations, which took place between June 2 and 12, and were based on a report prepared by the ILO focused on types and scope of standards as well as how to define both these workers and their companies. The negotiations revealed deep divisions on key elements that will ultimately determine the strength and impact of the standards, which are expected to take the form of a binding treaty and accompanying guidance.

A joint statement by 33 organizations—including Human Rights Watch, Privacy International, the International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC), and Global Social Justice—outlines crucial areas the standards should cover.

The definitions of what constitutes a digital labor platform and who qualifies as a platform worker will be critical, as a narrow scope would exclude millions of workers.

Platform workers often spend 30 to 40 percent of their pay from apps on work-related expenses like fuel, phone plans, or vehicle maintenance. Those classified as self-employed also carry additional expenses, including tax and social security contributions that would otherwise be covered by employers. A recent Human Rights Watch report found that when accounting for these expenses, platform workers’ wages in the US fall far below a living wage.

In many countries, these workers are also excluded from social security systems, leaving them without protection in the event of work-related accidents, illness, or unemployment.

Platform companies often use algorithmic systems that affect working conditions, such as allocation of work, reduction of pay, other forms of discipline, and firing of workers. These systems are often opaque, error-prone, and discriminatory, with little remedy to challenge automated decisions.

Some negotiators at the June meeting repeatedly proposed use of the phrase “in accordance with national law and practice.” Such language in the final documents would allow national frameworks to override intended protections, Human Rights Watch said.

The final round of negotiations will take place at the 2026 International Labour Conference. Topics on the table will include social security, occupational health and safety, violence and harassment, details on renumeration, algorithmic management, data privacy, and steps to address worker misclassification.

The new standards should guarantee just and favorable conditions of work for all platform workers, regardless of classification or employment status, and should also address the widespread misclassification of workers, Human Rights Watch said.

Platform workers should have a major role in the negotiations. Because these workers are often denied the right to organize and bargain collectively, they are rarely recognized as unions, and as a result, some were also excluded from the initial negotiation process.

“The stakes couldn’t be higher,” Simet said. “The ILO should close the legal loopholes that many companies exploit while increasing their profits and market shares. Anything less would be a missed opportunity to create a global foundation for just and fair conditions of work in the digital economy.”