Progress on Addressing Violence against Women in Africa

Click to expand Image People demonstrate against rising cases of violence against women during International Human Rights Day, Nakuru, Kenya, December 10, 2024. © 2024 James Wakibia/SOPA Images/(Sipa via AP Photo

On May 2, the African Commission on Human and Peoples’ Rights’ (ACHPR) is scheduled to meet for its first public session since the African Union adopted the Convention on Ending Violence Against Women and Girls (CEVAWG) and the ACHPR adopted a landmark resolution on the need to Develop Guidelines on the Elimination of Obstetric Violence and Promotion of Maternal Healthcare in Africa. The ACHPR now faces a critical opportunity to push for transparency and action on these two major advances in women’s rights.

The resolution on obstetric violence, adopted in March, marks progress toward preventing and addressing this harmful practice, which violates women’s and girls’ rights to life, health, dignity, education, and physical integrity. Obstetric violence, mistreatment, disrespect, and abuse exercised against women and girls in health care during pregnancy, childbirth, and postpartum contribute to high rates of preventable maternal mortality and morbidity in Africa, including by dissuading women and girls from seeking necessary health services, further compromising their health and well-being.

The resolution takes a comprehensive approach to obstetric violence, recognizing it as a form of gender-based violence experienced not only during childbirth but also when women and girls seek other reproductive services. It recognizes that obstetric violence includes physical, verbal, and psychological abuse, taking into account both physical and mental well-being. The resolution tasks the Working Group on Economic, Social, and Cultural Rights in Africa and the Special Rapporteur on the Rights of Women in Africa to develop guidelines on eliminating obstetric violence by March 2027 and urges African governments to contribute to this process.

Meanwhile the AU has lauded the CEVAWG as a “historic milestone” and a “landmark legal instrument.” Its adoption signifies a bold commitment toward eliminating all forms of violence against women and girls, including obstetric violence, paving the way for a safer, more equitable future across the continent. But despite its significance, the Africa Union Commission has yet to publish the treaty’s final adopted version. This has hindered civil society access to information, which is crucial for civic engagement and efforts to lobby African governments to ratify the treaty.

At its upcoming session, the ACHPR should publicly urge the AU Commission to publish the CEVAWG text and clarify its roadmap for developing guidelines on eliminating obstetric violence. These steps are essential to turning promises into practical protection for women and girls across the continent.