This Earth Day, Let’s Talk Phasing Out Fossil Fuels

Click to expand Image Activists with painted hands protest against fossil fuels and for climate finance at the COP29 Climate Conference in Baku, Azerbaijan, November 22, 2024. © 2024 Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Earth Day, which in 2016 marked the opening for signature of the Paris Agreement on climate change, now takes place amid record-breaking global heat and rising fossil fuel production. Yet it also offers a vital opportunity for governments to enforce environmental protections and fulfill their human rights obligations.

Around the world, the communities most exposed to the extraction, manufacturing, use of, and disposal of fossil fuel products – including Indigenous, Black, rural communities, and those living in poverty – face ongoing rights violations tied to toxic air, unsafe water, and polluted ecosystems. The climate crisis, fueled by oil, gas, and coal, is already displacing communities worldwide.

One key tool that governments have to prevent such harms is the environmental review process. Environmental Impact Assessments (EIAs) seek to thoroughly evaluate risks before fossil fuel permits are granted or denied. But as Human Rights Watch recently documented in a submission to the United Nations special rapporteur on the right to a healthy environment, these safeguards are often undermined or reduced to box-ticking exercises. Weak enforcement, poor-quality assessments, and limited information and participation leave affected communities without protection.

Courts are starting to close this accountability gap. In the United Kingdom, the Supreme Court ruled that when evaluating oil projects, authorities must account for downstream greenhouse gas emissions in EIAs, a decision that could reshape fossil fuel approvals. This month, Norway’s Supreme Court reinstated a ban on three North Sea oil and gas fields after authorities failed to assess their full climate impacts.

In Brazil, technical staff at the environmental agency, Ibama, recommended rejecting an application by the state oil company, Petrobras, to drill off the coast of the Amazon rainforest, citing deficiencies in the information provided by the company in the context of the project’s environmental assessment, such as in the fauna rescue plan. As Brazil´s government prepares to host the UN climate conference COP30, it has an opportunity to show that bold climate action starts with protecting rights at home by rejecting new oil and gas exploration projects that could harm the climate and human rights.

Earth Day is a reminder for governments to step up efforts to mitigate fossil fuel harm. Enforcing EIAs can stop reckless fossil fuel expansion and confront the climate crisis at its source. Tools exist. What’s needed now more than ever is the will to use them.