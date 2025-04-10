The Trump Administration’s Assaults on Black History

This week, it was reported that the United States National Park Service had begun scrubbing information from its exhibits about Harriet Tubman and the Underground Railroad; one of the most significant stories of resistance against chattel slavery in the United States. The move would have destroyed knowledge about how oppressed people in the United States have successfully fought for freedom. While the Park Service walked back the revisions after public outcry, it’s just one example of the Trump administration’s campaign to curtail understanding of racism’s legacy in the United States.

Click to expand Image Harriet Tubman. © 1885 National Portrait Gallery, Smithsonian Institution

The erasure at the Park Service follows President Donald J. Trump’s recent executive order targeting the National Museum of African American History and Culture for being “divisive,” which led to museum director Kevin Young’s resignation last Friday. Leaders called the order a sign of the administration’s attempts to stifle cultural spaces dedicated to preserving Black history and truths that don’t align with Trump’s political ideology. The Institute for Museum and Library Studies has also been subjected to staff and funding cuts.

These actions continue similar efforts during Trump’s first term, including his ban on efforts to “inculcate” what he called “divisive concepts.” He was targeting work like the 1619 Project, a publication exploring the enduring impacts of racial slavery in the United States, including in housing, incarceration, health care, and education. Trump also created the 1776 Commission, which aimed to produce “patriotic education” that whitewashed history and understated the role racism played in shaping US political, economic, and legal systems.

International human rights bodies have condemned these kinds of practices. The United Nations Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination maintains that states should “educate the population as a whole in a spirit of non-discrimination,” specifically regarding people of African descent. The International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights protects minorities’ rights to enjoy their culture, including in community with others. To exercise that right, people need access to accurate historical knowledge about their communities.

Assaults on historical truth serve a purpose. They prevent Americans from understanding that racism is less about individual blame, but is instead a system built and maintained through centuries of law, policy, and violence. The attacks also deny people access to models of courage and organized resistance like Tubman and the Underground Railroad. This isn’t only about the past; it’s about politicians trying to foreclose the possibility of confronting ongoing and future injustices.

People across the United States took to the streets last weekend to demand the Trump administration keep its “hands off” democracy. It should keep its hands off Black history too.