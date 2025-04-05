Click to expand Image Protestors gather outside the U.S. Supreme Court as oral arguments are delivered in the case of Medina v. Planned Parenthood South Atlantic in Washington D.C., April 2, 2025. © 2025 Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images

On Tuesday, the Trump administration froze federal funding for several organizations across the United States that provide lifesaving cervical cancer screenings, contraception, family planning, and other health care services to low-income people.

Since 1970, the Title X Family Planning program, or Title X, has provided organizations with federal funding for comprehensive family planning and related health services. In 2023 alone, the program provided services – including more than 460,000 cervical cancer screenings – to more than 2.8 million people.

But now, the program’s future is unclear.

Human Rights Watch research on cervical cancer in the US states of Alabama, Georgia, and Mississippi, mostly done together with the human rights organization Southern Rural Black Women’s Initiative, revealed that inequalities between white and Black women in cervical cancer mortality rates are caused by unequal access to quality, nondiscriminatory care, including diagnostic testing.

Nationally, the cervical cancer mortality rate for Black women is approximately 65 percent higher than that of white women, according to the American Cancer Society.

Cervical cancer is highly preventable and treatable, if diagnosed early. The Title X funding is essential for providing safe, timely care. The funding also helps tackle both racial and health disparities, playing a critical role in reducing inequities in cervical cancer prevention and care, particularly in underserved areas like the Mississippi Delta region.

Planned Parenthood and its affiliates make up 9 of the 16 providers affected by the Title X freeze, and the organization has more than 300 centers funded by the program.

“We know what happens when health care providers cannot use Title X funding: People across the country suffer, cancers go undetected, access to birth control is severely reduced, and the nation’s STI crisis worsens,” Planned Parenthood’s president and CEO stated.

Everyone has the right to the highest attainable standard of physical and mental health, which requires universal access to quality health services, including reproductive health services. The Title X funding freeze will make lifesaving health care services less accessible for US households, undermining people’s right to health, failing to prevent illnesses, and worsening health injustices that have long plagued the US. The Trump administration and the US Department of Health and Human Services should reverse this decision and release these funds to ensure people can access essential reproductive health services that are vital for their right to health.