Click to expand Image A client waits to be seen by a doctor during an HIV clinic day at TASO Mulago service center in Kampala, Uganda, February 17, 2025. © 2025 Hajarah Nalwadda/Getty Images

New data from the World Health Organization reveals that many governments’ public funding of health care falls short of what is needed to meet their human rights obligations.

The vast majority of people live in countries where low public funding undermines their access to health care. Sometimes this is due to major constraints like war and debt, but often governments just don’t prioritize it.

Governments should ensure that everyone can achieve their right to health by reducing reliance on regressive sources of financing. Wealthier governments should support appropriate tax reforms and provide debt restructuring or relief when necessary.

(Geneva) – New data from the World Health Organization (WHO) reveals that many governments’ public funding of health care falls short of what is needed to meet their human rights obligations, Human Rights Watch said today.

Most people have little access to even healthcare services considered most “essential” by the United Nations. As global health systems worldwide recoil from the United States’ sudden termination of much foreign aid and assistance, richer governments should consider debt restructuring or relief that, along with appropriate tax reforms, can help improve resourcing of public health care.

“The vast majority of people around the world live in countries where their access to health care is undermined in part by low public funding,” said Matt McConnell, economic justice and rights researcher at Human Rights Watch. “Sometimes this is because of major constraints like war and debt, but often governments just don’t prioritize it. Either way, people suffer.”

Human Rights Watch analyzed the most recent WHO Global Health Expenditure Database, which includes healthcare spending data from 2022 for more than 190 countries around the world. These data show that public funding for health care faltered as the Covid-19 pandemic waned and global inflation surged.

Under international law, all governments have obligations to respect, protect, and fulfill all economic, social, and cultural rights, including the right to health, which requires access to quality healthcare facilities, goods, and services. Countries must devote as many resources as possible to advancing the right to health and avoiding backsliding, which can occur when governments reduce funding for healthcare systems or fail to match their population’s growing requirements.

Most governments are not spending enough to ensure that healthcare systems can deliver on the right to health. In 2022, 141 governments spent less than 5 percent of their gross domestic product (GDP) on health care through public means, a widely accepted international spending benchmark for assessing healthcare spending. About 84 percent of the world’s population, or 6.6 billion people, lived in a country where public healthcare funding missed this benchmark that year.

Richer countries generally rely more heavily on public sources of funds to finance health care than poorer countries. But the level of public financial support governments provide varies widely among both rich and poor countries, indicating that this is at least in part the result of policy choices.

The relationship between public healthcare spending and improved health outcomes is complicated by many factors, including the social and commercial determinants of health. But these data also show that higher levels of public funding generally correlate with improved access to health care.

Decreases in public funding of health care need to be subject to human rights scrutiny and, unless fully justified by governments, as outlined by the UN Committee on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights, may constitute human rights violations.

Insufficient public funding shifts the burden of financing health care to individuals and households, which can significantly undermine access, particularly for people with low or irregular incomes. In many countries, including some of the world’s poorest, large segments of the population have no choice but to pay the costs themselves if they are to receive health care.

Such cost-based access barriers are incompatible with health care as a human right for all. They can also undermine people’s ability to pay for goods and services essential for realization of other human rights, including housing, food, and education.

Financial resources are limited and unevenly distributed, but WHO data shows that many governments could do better. If 17 low-tax governments had raised tax revenues in 2022 to 15 percent of GDP—a “tipping point” threshold identified by the World Bank that is well below the global average of 23 percent of GDP—they could have raised more than enough money to spend at least 5 percent of GDP on health care.

Many countries, particularly in the Global South, face significant financial and practical constraints to adequately fund health care through public sources. Some richer countries may have contributed to many of these constraints, including through the forced expropriation of resources, and should consider assuming a special responsibility to help alleviate them.

In 2022, at least 48 low- and middle-income governments paid more to service debt to foreign creditors than they spent on health care for their people. Funds from foreign governments or intergovernmental bodies such as the World Bank accounted for more than 20 percent of healthcare spending in 49 countries in 2022 and were the principal financing mechanism in 16 countries, many of which now face financial shortfalls following the United States’ suspension of foreign aid and assistance and other potential funding cuts.

In January 2025, US President Donald J. Trump signed an executive order suspending about US$44 billion in foreign aid and assistance, disrupting an estimated $12.4 billion allocated toward addressing urgent health crises worldwide. While the administration subsequently issued limited waivers to allow some of these funds to continue supporting vital programs protecting and promoting human rights, the impacts of this suspension are still unfolding and are poised to further undermine the right to health in many countries.

The extent to which governments rely on taxes for social spending varies, but greater tax revenues can both increase the financial resources available to spend on social services like health care and address inequalities in the enjoyment of rights, while also possibly improving government accountability.

Governments should ensure the right to health by reducing reliance on regressive sources of financing like out-of-pocket costs and by increasing public revenues for health care through progressive taxes and reducing tax abuses, Human Rights watch said.

They should also ensure transparency and accountability by setting specific targets for their health spending such as a minimum threshold of 5 percent of GDP or 15 percent of government expenditures, as well as improving the collection and publication of reliable health spending data that track achievement toward such targets.

Wealthier governments should meet their obligations of international cooperation and assistance. Creditor governments should assess the impacts of debt payments on debtor governments’ abilities to meet human rights obligations and provide debt restructuring or relief when necessary to enable debtor governments to adequately fund health care. Such governments should also support rights-aligned reforms to international tax rules during the ongoing UN Tax Treaty negotiations, and provide financial support for multilateral global health initiatives, particularly amid the recent US withdrawal.

The next few months will provide multiple opportunities for governments to make progress toward the realization of the right to health, including at the 78th World Health Assembly in May, at the 4th International Conference on Financing for Development in June, and at the 2nd World Social Summit in November.

“Who pays and how is a key factor is what makes healthcare systems more or less resilient to the kinds of shocks they’ve experienced in recent years,” McConnell said. “Reducing inequalities of healthcare financing between and within countries is essential to building healthcare systems that work for all and ensure we no longer leave billions of people behind.”

Analysis of Newly Available WHO Data on Healthcare Funding

As Human Rights Watch documented in 2024, the more a country spends on health care through domestically generated public sources such as tax revenues or social health insurance contributions, the less reliant its healthcare system is on fees paid out of pocket by individuals and households.

These out-of-pocket costs include a range of charges such as over-the-counter prices, deductibles, and copayments for a healthcare good or service. All out-of-pocket costs worsen health care inequalities by creating barriers to accessing health care based on the ability to pay.

The WHO considers it “catastrophic health spending” when a household must spend more than 40 percent of their combined income on health care after paying for things like food, housing, and utilities. According to WHO estimates, the risk that individuals in a country will reach that catastrophic threshold falls to negligible levels only when out-of-pocket costs average no more than 15 to 20 percent of a country’s total expenditures on health care.

Out-of-pocket costs financed more than 20 percent of the healthcare system in 126 countries in 2022, 7 more than the previous year. On average, only high-income countries (at 18.4 percent) kept out-of-pocket payments below the upper bound of this risk threshold for catastrophic health spending, while upper-middle (30.8 percent), lower-middle (35.6 percent), and low-income (42.6 percent) countries averaged far higher.

In 55 countries in 2022, out-of-pocket payments were the primary source of healthcare financing, surpassing all other forms of domestically generated public and private funding, as well as foreign sources of financing like aid and assistance. In 27 of these countries, out-of-pocket payments accounted for the majority of all money spent on health care, equal to more than three out of every four dollars spent on health care in Turkmenistan, Armenia, Afghanistan, and Nigeria.

In 2021, the most recent year with complete data, there was a moderate-to-strong relationship between a country’s share of healthcare spending coming from public funds and its achievement on the WHO’s Universal Health Coverage (UHC) Service Coverage Index, which assesses countries’ progress toward the UN Sustainable Development Goal 3.8.1 on “coverage for essential health services.”

Most Countries Still Missing the 5-Percent-Of-GDP Benchmark

Numerous studies from health economists have found that achieving UHC, a framework developed by the UN to measure access to health care and an important element of the right to health, generally requires that governments spend at least 5 to 6 percent of their GDP on health care.

Consistent with these findings, analysis of the newly available 2022 WHO data showslast year a moderate-to-strong correlation between public healthcare spending as a percentage of GDP and coverage for essential healthcare services as measured by the WHO’s UHC Service Coverage Index. Countries that met the 5-percent-of-GDP indicator in 2022 were also much less likely to depend on inherently regressive out-of-pocket costs to fund their healthcare system.

In all, 141 governments spent less than 5 percent of their GDP on health care in 2022. Only high-income countries (at 5.8 percent) averaged above this benchmark, compared to upper-middle (4 percent), lower-middle (2.4 percent), and low-income (1.2 percent) countries. Notably, no low-income country met the benchmark.

Among all countries, the global average of public healthcare spending in 2022 was only 3.8 percent of GDP. While above the pre-pandemic average of 3.5 percent of GDP in 2019, this continued a trend of year-over-year decline since the mid-pandemic peak of 4 percent in 2020.

The changes in public funding during the pandemic were not evenly distributed. Between 2019 and 2022, healthcare spending declined as a share of GDP in 69 countries. In three of these countries—Suriname, the Marshall Islands, and Costa Rica—healthcare spending fell from above 5 percent of GDP to below 5 percent.

Assessing healthcare spending as a percentage of GDP helps control for differences in the size of countries’ economies, but changes in the percentage over time can hide stagnation or decline in absolute terms. For example, if spending as a percentage of GDP stays the same while a country’s GDP shrinks, hospitals and clinics can receive less funding.

Some countries hardest hit by economic and political crises during the pandemic, such as Lebanon and Afghanistan, experienced declines in both GDP and public health spending as a share of GDP. This means that their actual healthcare spending dropped more than changes in their healthcare spending as share of GDP would suggest.

In other countries, GDP grew over this period while public health spending as a percent of GDP declined, such as in Guyana, Ireland, Bangladesh, and Tanzania. Still other countries’ public spending increased faster than GDP, indicating a higher prioritization of healthcare spending, including many countries in the Global South, such as Nepal, Benin, Côte d’Ivoire, Zimbabwe, and Guinea Bissau.

Most Countries are Still Not Meeting the 15-Percent-of-Government-Expenditures Benchmark

On average, a country’s national budget equates to about one-third of its GDP; in 2022, it was 33.5 percent globally. If a country’s budget-to-GDP ratio is around this global average, 15 percent of its national budget will equate to about 5 percent of GDP, the level of public investment that generally corresponds to better healthcare access and outcomes.

This 15-percent-of-budget measure is another good indicator and goal for governments that seek to improve healthcare systems. In part because of this, countries in the African Union made an explicit commitment to meet this 15-percent-of-budget benchmark in the 2001 Abuja Declaration on HIV/AIDS, Tuberculosis and Other Related Infectious Diseases.

Even so, in 2022, 147 countries spent less than 15 percent of their national budgets on health care. This means that about 6.6 billion people—or 83 percent of the world’s population—lived in a country that did not reach the threshold.

In 2022, public funding for health care as a share of government budgets was above pre-pandemic levels. Globally, the average rose from about 10.4 percent in 2019 to 10.8 percent in 2022. But these changes in public funding during the pandemic were not evenly distributed.

Inflation-Adjusted Changes in Healthcare Spending Per Capita Between 2019 and 2022

Trends in public healthcare spending during the pandemic are most stark when data is adjusted for changes in inflation, purchasing power, and population growth.

On average, the real value—the actual purchasing power—of per capita public healthcare spending around the world grew by about 27 percent between 2019 and 2022. Nevertheless, 37 countries experienced declines in the real value of their public healthcare spending from pre-pandemic levels, such as Lebanon and Malawi, where spending respectively declined by 71 and 41 percent between 2019 and 2021.

37 Countries' Real-Terms Healthcare Spending Declined Evolution of public healthcare expenditures in local economies adjusted for changes in the purchasing power (PPP/capita) Country % Change 2019-2022 2019 2020 2021 2022 Domestic General Government Health Expenditure (GGHE-D), in current international $ (PPP) per capita (i.e., gghed_ppp_pc) Source: WHO GHED.

Funding Health Care is a Policy Choice

Some governments provided far more public funding for health care than their peer-income-country average in 2022. In The Gambia, for example, public funds accounted for 46.9 percent of all healthcare spending, more than twice the average for low-income countries (about 22 percent) and even greater than the average among considerably richer, lower-middle income countries (about 40 percent).

Differences in Public Healthcare Spending by Income Group Public health spending as a percentage of total government spending among countries within the same income group, and difference from the average spending in 2022







In contrast, some governments spent far less than their peers. Some of the governments, whose public healthcare spending fell significantly short of their income-group peers, were experiencing armed conflicts or significant social and economic upheaval. Others may have faced different constraints that made funding healthcare difficult, including public debt.

Increasing Public Revenues for Healthcare Spending

There is no international tax benchmark. World Bank research has identified 15 percent of GDP as a minimum tax threshold, or “tipping point,” beyond which low-income countries are better able to graduate to middle-income status. But this rather low threshold may not be appropriate for all countries.

According to data from the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), which publishes tax data on 130 countries, total tax revenues equated to about 23 percent of GDP on average across all countries in 2022. Only low-income countries (at 13.5 percent) averaged below this 15-percent-of-GDP indicator that year, while lower-middle (17.3), upper-middle (20.1), and high-income countries (32.0) came in above it.

Comparing governments’ public healthcare spending to their tax-to-GDP ratio shows that countries that spent less on health care (as measured against international benchmarks) had significantly lower tax revenues.

Among the 43 countries with OECD tax data that spent more than 5 percent of GDP on health care in 2022, tax revenues amounted to 31.8 percent of GDP on average. The remaining 87 countries that did not meet the 5 percent benchmark in 2022 had tax revenues equal to just 18.8 percent of GDP on average.

No country managed to spend more than 5 percent of GDP on health care that year with tax revenues below 15 percent of GDP.

Many of these very low-tax governments could significantly increase healthcare spending by raising tax revenues to just this 15-percent-of-GDP measure, which is only slightly above the current average for low-income countries.

For 17 of these governments, shown below, raising tax revenues to 15 percent of GDP from current levels could generate enough additional funds to fully meet 5 percent of GDP healthcare spending. An additional 35 governments could meet the 5 percent benchmark by increasing tax revenues to the average for their income group.

Many Low-Tax Governments Leave Money on the Table If 17 low-tax governments increased tax revenues to 15% of GDP, they could generate more than enough additional revenue to fully fund public healthcare spending beyond 5% of GDP Country Current Tax Revenues (% GDP) Current Public Healthcare Spending (% GDP) Add'l Public Healthcare Spending to Meet 5% GDP (USD per capita) Funds Available if Tax Increased to 15% GDP (USD per capita) Source: International Monetary Fund, Government Finance Statistics Yearbook and data files, and World Bank and OECD GDP estimates.

The government of Sri Lanka, for example, generated the equivalent of about 7.4 percent of GDP through taxes in 2022, while spending only about 1.8 percent of GDP on health care. Meeting the 5-percent-of-GDP healthcare spending benchmark would require an additional US$108 per person of public healthcare spending, while increasing taxes to 15 percent of GDP could generate an additional $252 per person.

Increasing tax revenues can be politically and practically difficult, particularly for low- and middle-income governments that face strong external constraints, including a global race-to-the-bottom for corporate tax rates and harmful conditionalities attached to loans from actors such as the International Monetary Fund. Additionally, some taxes support the realization of rights better than others.

For example, as recently recognized in a statement by the UN Committee on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights, value-added taxes (VAT) are inherently regressive and can partly offset the benefits of increased social spending made possible by those taxes. As such, it is important for governments to ensure that their tax revenues are generated in an equitable manner. UN member states currently negotiating a first global treaty on international tax cooperation should also press for rights-aligned reforms to international tax rules.

Debt is a Major Impediment to Healthcare Spending for Many Governments

Greater international cooperation around resolving public debt is also vital for helping governments increase healthcare spending, as such debts significantly hamper the efforts of many countries, like Sri Lanka, to fund public services.

Many governments spend significant amounts paying off debts that the government accrued over time. The cost of servicing this public debt can often greatly exceed public healthcare spending.

The World Bank’s Debtor Reporting System has data for 116 of about 132 low- and middle-income countries. When measured in US dollars per capita, 48 of these countries spent more servicing their external public and publicly guaranteed debts in 2022 than they did on health care.

The government of Mongolia, for example, spent US$158 per person on health care through public means in 2022, which equated to about 3.1 percent of GDP. But that same year, Mongolia spent the equivalent of about $631 per person in the country to repay its obligations to creditors.

Such external debt obligations can form major constraints on many governments’ ability to adequately fund health care. Of the 141 governments that spent less than the 5 percent of GDP on health care through public means in 2022, at least 30 paid more to creditors than the amount needed to increase public healthcare spending to meet the 5 percent benchmark. To meet 5 percent of GDP, for example, Mongolia would have needed to increase public healthcare spending by an additional $95 per person in 2022; just 15 percent of what they paid to creditors that year.

