A video circulated on social media on April 2, 2025, showing three outspoken journalists from Burkina Faso in military uniforms. Guezouma Sanogo, Boukari Ouoba, and Luc Pagbelguem had been forcibly disappeared for 10 days and their reappearance raised concerns that the country’s military junta had unlawfully conscripted them.

Human Rights Watch was unable to verify the video, however, colleagues of the journalists, nongovernmental organizations, and the media said they recognized the three. In the video, the men are interviewed near what appears to be a military base. “What you do is marvelous,” Pagbelguem says in the footage, referring to an apparently successful military operation.

On March 24, authorities arrested Sanogo and Ouoba, respectively president and vice president of Burkina Faso’s Journalists Association (Association des journalistes du Burkina), and Pagbelguem, a journalist at the private television station BF1, for allegedly denouncing the junta’s restrictions on free expression. Requests for information from the journalists’ lawyers and families got no response.

“At least they are still alive,” a Burkinabè journalist in exile told me. “But this doesn’t relieve us from the fears that they might have been tortured, and the concerns that they might take active part in risky security operations.”

It’s not the first time video footage emerged showing illegally conscripted individuals in Burkina Faso. On February 18, 2024, the opposition politician Ablassé Ouédraogo and prominent human rights activist Daouda Diallo, both abducted in December 2023, appeared in footage wearing camouflage uniforms, holding Kalashnikov-style assault rifles, and participating in military exercises, presumably in a conflict zone. They have since been released.

Human Rights Watch has documented that Burkina Faso authorities have used a sweeping emergency law and “general mobilization” decree, part of its strategy to combat Islamist armed groups, to conscript junta critics, journalists, civil society activists, and magistrates into the military and silence them.

While governments are empowered to conscript adult civilians for national defense, conscription should not take place unless it has been authorized and is in accordance with domestic law. Conscription needs to be carried out in a manner that gives the potential conscript notice of the duration of military service and an adequate opportunity to contest being required to serve at that time.

Burkinabè authorities should immediately release the three journalists and stop the use of conscription to repress the media and critics.