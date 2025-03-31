Trans Rights in Mexico: Progress and Challenges

Click to expand Image A demonstrator throws colored papers shaped like butterflies during a protest demanding a law to protect the rights of the transgender community outside of the Congress building in Mexico City, March 31, 2024. © 2024 AP Photo/Fernando Llano

March 31 marks the International Day of Transgender Visibility, a moment to celebrate the achievements and resilience of trans people around the world, while acknowledging the ongoing challenges they face in enjoying the full range of their human rights.

Today, Human Rights Watch is publishing a map that tracks some of these gains in Mexico, and highlights areas where there is still work to be done. The map shows that 22 out of Mexico’s 32 states have legislated to create an administrative procedure for legal gender recognition for trans people. This allows them to modify their identity documents to accurately reflect their gender identity.

The recognition of one’s gender identity is a human right. Without it, for many trans people, any request for documents is fraught with the potential for discrimination, violence, and humiliation. Human Rights Watch has documented such violations in schools, medical clinics, and the labor market in the Mexican states of Guanajuato and Tabasco.

In Mexico, the judiciary has played a crucial role in recognizing this right. In a landmark ruling in 2019, the Supreme Court laid out clear guidelines to states on legal gender recognition. The court extended this right to all children in 2022. The Inter-American Court of Human Rights also found that states have an obligation to guarantee a simple and accessible procedure for trans people, including children, to have their gender legally recognized.

In Mexico, states have the authority to determine their laws in civil, family, and registration matters, which include implementing reforms for gender recognition. But in some states, political inaction has hindered progress. Eight states in Mexico have no procedure for gender recognition. Two others have procedures in practice, but not yet enshrined in law.

Even in states with gender recognition, more needs to be done. Only seven states extend legal gender recognition to children. Only three have explicitly recognized non-binary identities in their legislation.

Data: Gender Recognition in Mexico by State state_name summary law_1 link_1 law_2 link_2 Aguascalientes Aguascalientes has not reformed its legislation to create a legal gender recognition procedure for transgender people Baja California In 2022, the state’s congress enacted a <a href="https://www.google.com/url?sa=t&source=web&rct=j&opi=89978449&url=https://legislacion.scjn.gob.mx/Buscador/Paginas/AbrirDocReforma.aspx%3Fq%3DnLJHBX9G5HZ%2BppDlBlVGhMfLMpuaxgZP3d6aPdHvAyCP1opAlooJMDQIXqWtHsiFzQR4fO0L6XADTsT8Bgrb3rzJmz4tekLCOL51ey6aw78FAvzqS7TpFDn1dZztWeSs&ved=2ahUKEwjBnuLh4ZqMAxXNzwIHHYSHFmUQFnoECBgQAQ&usg=AOvVaw3x_ZKGJM_N7iVEC1KsXhcv"><u>reform</u></a> to the Civil Code, creating an administrative procedure for legal gender recognition for adults. In June 2023, Mexico’s Supreme Court <a href="https://www.dof.gob.mx/nota_detalle_popup.php?codigo=5714822"><u>ruled</u></a> that the law’s requirement of being “at least 18 years old” was invalid as it did not recognize the rights of transgender children and adolescents. As a result, in 2024, Baja California’s congress passed a new <a href="https://legislacion.scjn.gob.mx/Buscador/Paginas/AbrirDocReforma.aspx?q=nLJHBX9G5HZ+ppDlBlVGhMfLMpuaxgZP3d6aPdHvAyBgSKFLpFCGHm58KAb9W7PpkzXp+hLMOgA7K8QPmH9Z1VLQr8Z6ov9Gzjz2WiuTjvQeVe42EWMLbw3BAyMHf5pE"><u>reform</u></a>, establishing a procedure for individuals under 18 and expanding legal gender recognition to non-binary people. Reform of the Civil Code (pp. 9-11) https://www.congresobc.gob.mx/Documentos/ProcesoParlamentario/Decretos/XXIVDECRETO No. 75.pdf Baja California Sur In 2021, the state’s congress passed <a href="https://finanzas.bcs.gob.mx/wp-content/themes/voice/assets/images/boletines/2021/28bis.pdf"><u>a reform</u></a> modifying the Civil Code to create an administrative procedure for legal gender recognition. In June 2023, Mexico’s Supreme Court <a href="https://dof.gob.mx/nota_detalle.php?codigo=5704191&fecha=06/10/2023#gsc.tab=0"><u>ruled</u></a> that it was unconstitutional to exclude children and adolescents from accessing this procedure<a href="https://dof.gob.mx/nota_detalle.php?codigo=5704191&fecha=06/10/2023#gsc.tab=0">.</a> In 2024, Baja California Sur’s congress passed <a href="https://finanzas.bcs.gob.mx/wp-content/themes/voice/assets/images/boletines/2024/48.pdf"><u>a reform</u></a> amending the Civil Code and expanding the right of legal gender recognition to include children and adolescents and non-binary people Reform of the Civil Code https://www.cbcs.gob.mx/SESIONES/PORDINARIO23XV/06-ABRIL-2021/XPUNTO.pdf Campeche In 2024, the state’s congress passed a <a href="http://periodicooficial.campeche.gob.mx/sipoec/public/periodicos/202408/PO2232QS16082024.pdf"><u>reform</u></a> amending the Civil Code to create an administrative procedure for legal gender recognition. Reform of the Civil Code Chiapas Chiapas has not reformed its legislation to create a legal gender recognition procedure for transgender people Chihuahua Although the state has not enacted any legislative reform around legal gender recognition as of March 2025, the Civil Registry has an <a href="https://www.oas.org/es/sap/dgpe/puica/docs/Compendio-de-practicas-de-reconocimiento-legal-de-la-Identidad-de-genero-en-las-entidades-federativas-de-Mexico.pdf"><u>administrative procedure</u></a> for legal gender recognition based on a 2019 Supreme Court <a href="https://sjf2.scjn.gob.mx/detalle/tesis/2020001"><u>ruling</u></a> finding that provisions of the state’s civil code violated the rights to equality and identity of transgender people by requiring a judicial process to secure legal gender recognition. That ruling established that an administrative procedure is the appropriate mechanism to guarantee these rights. Supreme Court ruling https://sjf2.scjn.gob.mx/detalle/ejecutoria/28693 Further Background https://laverdadjuarez.com/2019/11/25/sin-amparo-personas-trans-pueden-adecuar-su-acta-de-nacimiento-en-chihuahua/ Coahuila In 2018, the state’s congress passed a <a href="https://periodico.segobcoahuila.gob.mx/ArchivosPO/95-PS-27-NOV-2018.PDF"><u>law</u></a> creating the Law on Civil Registry of the State of Coahuila, establishing an administrative procedure for the recognition of self-identified gender identity. Reform of the Civil Registry Law (arts. 124-128; pp. 20-21) http://periodico.sfpcoahuila.gob.mx/ArchivosPO/95-PS-27-NOV-2018.PDF Colima In 2019, the state’s congress passed a <a href="https://periodicooficial.col.gob.mx/p/27022019/p9022701.pdf"><u>law</u></a> reforming the Civil Code to create an administrative procedure for legal gender recognition. Reform of the Civil Code https://periodicooficial.col.gob.mx/p/27022019/p9022701.pdf Durango Durango has not reformed its legislation to create a legal gender recognition procedure for transgender people Guanajuato In 2024, the state’s congress passed <a href="https://congreso-gto.s3.amazonaws.com/uploads/dictamen/publicacion_archivo/6665/PER._OF._DEC.___50_51_52_53_54_55_56_Y_57.pdf"><u>a law</u></a> reforming the Civil Code to create an administrative procedure for legal gender recognition. Guerrero Guerrero has not reformed its legislation to create a legal gender recognition procedure for transgender people Hidalgo In 2019, the state’s congress passed a <a href="https://periodico.hidalgo.gob.mx/?tribe_events=periodico-oficial-alcance-1-del-15-de-mayo-de-2019"><u>reform</u></a> amending the Family Law of the State of Hidalgo, creating an administrative procedure for legal gender recognition, available only to individuals over 18 years old. In 2022, it passed a <a href="https://periodico.hidalgo.gob.mx/?tribe_events=periodico-oficial-alcance-4-del-24-de-noviembre-de-2022"><u>law</u></a> recognizing non-binary identities. Reform of the Law for the Family (p. 12) https://periodico.hidalgo.gob.mx/?tribe_events=periodico-oficial-alcance-1-del-15-de-mayo-de-2019 Jalisco In 2020, the state governor issued a <a href="https://apiperiodico.jalisco.gob.mx/api/sites/periodicooficial.jalisco.gob.mx/files/10-29-20-ii.pdf"><u>decree</u></a> amending the Civil Registry Regulation, allowing all individuals, regardless of age, to access legal gender recognition. In 2022, the state’s congress passed a <a href="https://apiperiodico.jalisco.gob.mx/newspaper/import/04-09-22-iv.pdf"><u>reform</u></a> amending the Civil Registry Law recognize this right, but limiting it to adults.<br /> In June 2023, Mexico’s Supreme Court <a href="https://dof.gob.mx/nota_detalle.php?codigo=5701395&fecha=11/09/2023#gsc.tab=0"><u>ruled</u></a> that it was unconstitutional for Jalisco to limit access to the right to adults. In March 2025, however, Jalisco’s, congress <a href="https://www.congresojal.gob.mx/boletines/rechazan-reforma-para-que-menores-puedan-cambiar-de-identidad-de-g-nero-en-actas-de"><u>voted against</u></a> a measure that would have extended this right to children in line with the Supreme Court ruling. Gubernatorial Decree, Reform of the Regulation for the Civil Registry (pp. 10-17) https://periodicooficial.jalisco.gob.mx/sites/periodicooficial.jalisco.gob.mx/files/10-29-20-ii.pdf 2022: Reform of the Civil Registry Law (Art. 23, p. 8) https://periodicooficial.jalisco.gob.mx/sites/periodicooficial.jalisco.gob.mx/files/04-09-22-iv.pdf Ciudad de México In 2014, Ciudad de México’s congress passed a <a href="https://data.consejeria.cdmx.gob.mx/portal_old/uploads/gacetas/7bb8a79364dfde1302011f559a62d207.pdf"><u>reform</u></a> amending the Civil Code and the Code of Civil Procedure to create an administrative procedure for legal gender recognition applicable only to adults. In 2021, the Ciudad de México’s Head of Government issued a <a href="https://data.consejeria.cdmx.gob.mx/portal_old/uploads/gacetas/091771983997a7b58875142bd6d8d889.pdf"><u>decree</u></a> allowing adolescents as young as 12 years old to access this right. Reform of the Civil Code (arts. 135 Bis - 135 Quintus) https://data.consejeria.cdmx.gob.mx/portal_old/uploads/gacetas/7bb8a79364dfde1302011f559a62d207.pdf 2021: Guidelines to Guarantee Human Rights in the Administrative Procedure for Recognition of Gender Identity in Mexico City for Adolescents https://sidh.cdmx.gob.mx/storage/app/media/Docs/ComSocial/GacetaOficial_BIS_270821_LGBTTI.pdf Estado de México In 2021, the state’s congress passed a <a href="https://legislacion.edomex.gob.mx/sites/legislacion.edomex.gob.mx/files/files/pdf/gct/2021/julio/jul222/jul222c.pdf"><u>reform</u></a> amending the Civil Code to create an administrative procedure for legal gender recognition. In June 2023, Mexico’s Supreme Court <a href="https://dof.gob.mx/nota_detalle_popup.php?codigo=5741418"><u>declared</u></a> unconstitutional the fact that the law does not extend this right to people under 18 years old. As of March 2025, Estado de México’s congress has not reformed its legislation in line with that ruling. Reform of the Civil Code https://legislacion.edomex.gob.mx/sites/legislacion.edomex.gob.mx/files/files/pdf/gct/2021/julio/jul222/jul222c.pdf Michoacán In 2017, the state’s congress passed a <a href="http://congresomich.gob.mx/file/Decreto-390.pdf"><u>reform</u></a> amending the Family Code of Michoacán de Ocampo to create an administrative procedure for legal gender recognition. Reform of the Family Code https://periodicooficial.michoacan.gob.mx/download/2017/agosto/18 de Agosto del 2017/7a-9717.pdf Morelos In 2021, the state’s congress passed a <a href="https://periodico.morelos.gob.mx/obtenerPDF/2021/5986.pdf"><u>reform</u></a> amending the Family Code to create an administrative procedure for legal gender recognition. In November 2021, Morelos’ governor issued a <a href="https://database.ilga.org/api/downloader/download/1/MX%20-%20LEG%20-%20Morelos%20Decree%20to%20amend%20the%20Regulations%20of%20the%20Civil%20Registry%20(2021)%20-%20OR-OFF%20(es).pdf"><u>decree</u></a> amending the Civil Registry Regulation to expand this right to children between 12 and 17 years old. Reform of the Family Code (ejemplar 14.09.2021) https://periodico.morelos.gob.mx/ejemplares 2021: Reform of the Civil Registry Regulation (ejemplar 26.11.2021) https://periodico.morelos.gob.mx/ejemplares Nayarit In 2017, the state’s congress passed a <a href="https://periodicooficial.nayarit.gob.mx/descargar_pdf.php?archivo=D%20270717%20(06).pdf"><u>reform</u></a> amending the Civil Code of the State of Nayarit to create an administrative procedure for legal gender recognition. Reform of the Civil Code http://periodicooficial.nayarit.gob.mx:8080/periodico/resources/archivos/D 270717 (06).pdf Nuevo León Although the state’s legislative framework has not been reformed to guarantee an <a href="https://www.oas.org/es/sap/dgpe/puica/docs/Compendio-de-practicas-de-reconocimiento-legal-de-la-Identidad-de-genero-en-las-entidades-federativas-de-Mexico.pdf"><u>administrative procedure</u></a> for legal gender recognition, coordination between the Civil Registry and the local judiciary has enabled the implementation of procedures that, although formally judicial, have an administrative approach in practice. These procedures are carried out in accordance with the standards established in <a href="https://www.corteidh.or.cr/docs/opiniones/seriea_24_eng.pdf"><u>Advisory Opinion OC-24/17</u></a> of the Inter-American Court of Human Rights. Trans children and adolescents can access this process through their parents or legal guardians. A formally judicial procedure, although materially administrative, managed almost entirely through the civil registry. https://www.sdpnoticias.com/diversidad/cambio-identidad-de-genero-en-nuevo-leon-tramite-personas-trans.html Oaxaca In 2019, the state’s congress passed a <a href="http://www.periodicooficial.oaxaca.gob.mx/listado.php?d=2019-10-5"><u>reform</u></a> amending the Civil Code to create an administrative procedure for legal gender recognition. In 2021, Oaxaca enacted another <a href="http://www.periodicooficial.oaxaca.gob.mx/listado.php?d=2021-10-16"><u>reform</u></a> extending this right to children 12 years old and older. In June 2023, Mexico’s Supreme Court <a href="https://dof.gob.mx/nota_detalle.php?codigo=5730515&fecha=14/06/2024&print=true"><u>ruled</u></a> that it was unconstitutional for the law to exclude children under 12 years old; with that reform nullified, all children in the state can now access this right. Reform of the Civil Code (arts. 136-137 Quáter; pp. 2-3) http://www.periodicooficial.oaxaca.gob.mx/files/2019/10/SEC40-02DA-2019-10-05.pdf 2021: Reform of the Civil Code, allowing gender recognition for minors (arts. 137 Ter – 137 Quáter; pp. 4-5) http://www.periodicooficial.oaxaca.gob.mx/files/2021/10/SEC42-04TA-2021-10-16.pdf Puebla In 2021, the state’s congress passed a <a href="https://periodicooficial.puebla.gob.mx/media/k2/attachments/T_E_V_26032021_C.pdf"><u>reform</u></a> amending the Civil Code to recognize the right to legal gender recognition. In 2021, congress issued a corresponding <a href="https://ojp.puebla.gob.mx/media/k2/attachments/Reglamento_del_Registro_Civil_de_las_Personas_T5_22062021.pdf"><u>reform</u></a> of the Civil Registry Regulation to recognize this right. One of the requirements established in the civil code law was that the applicant be at least 18 years old. In March 2022, the Supreme Court <a href="https://www.dof.gob.mx/nota_detalle_popup.php?codigo=5681822"><u>declared</u></a> this provision unconstitutional. Congress has not legislated to comply with the ruling. Reform of the Civil Code http://periodicooficial.puebla.gob.mx/media/k2/attachments/T_E_V_26032021_C.pdf Querétaro Querétaro has not reformed its legislation to create a legal gender recognition procedure for transgender people Quintana Roo In 2020, the state’s congress passed a <a href="https://documentos.congresoqroo.gob.mx/decretos/EXVI-2020-11-17-61.pdf"><u>reform</u></a> amending the Civil Code to create an administrative procedure for legal gender recognition. Reform of the Civil Code http://documentos.congresoqroo.gob.mx/dictamenes/DI-XVI-2020-11-17_720_8.pdf Further Background https://www.jornada.com.mx/noticia/2020/11/19/estados/reforman-codigo-civil-de-qroo-para-reconocer-a-personas-2018trans2019-4694 San Luis Potosí In 2019, the state’s congress passed a <a href="http://congresosanluis.gob.mx/sites/default/files/unpload/tl/gpar/2019/10/uno.pdf"><u>reform</u></a> amending the Law on Civil Registry to create an administrative procedure for legal gender recognition. Gubernatorial Decree, Reform of the Regulation for the Law of Civil Registry http://www.cegaipslp.org.mx/HV2019Tres.nsf/nombre_de_la_vista/0EB945AEA16E405486258488006CA7FD/$File/Inic1-.pdf Sinaloa In 2022, the state’s congress passed a <a href="https://media.transparencia.sinaloa.gob.mx/uploads/files/2/POE-16-marzo-2022-033-I.PDF"><u>reform</u></a> amending the Family Code to create an administrative procedure for legal gender recognition, also covering children and adolescents. Reform of the Family Code (pp. 3-11) http://media.transparencia.sinaloa.gob.mx/uploads/files/2/POE-16-marzo-2022-033-I.PDF Sonora In 2021, the state’s congress passed a <a href="https://cipes.gob.mx/resources/docs/boletin/Decreto_142.pdf"><u>reform</u></a> of the Civil Registry Law creating an administrative procedure for legal gender recognition for adults. In June 2023, Mexico’s Supreme Court <a href="https://diariooficial.gob.mx/nota_detalle.php?codigo=5706097&fecha=20/10/2023&print=true"><u>declared</u></a> the law’s limitation of the right to adults to be unconstitutional. As of March 2025, congress has not reformed its laws in line with the ruling. Reform of the Civil Registry Law http://www.boletinoficial.sonora.gob.mx/boletin/images/boletinesPdf/2021/02/2021CCVII9I.pdf Tabasco Tabasco has not reformed its legislation to create a legal gender recognition procedure for transgender people Tamaulipas Tamaulipas has not reformed its legislation to create a legal gender recognition procedure for transgender people Tlaxcala In 2019, the state’s congress passed a <a href="https://publicaciones.tlaxcala.gob.mx/indices/Ex14102019.pdf"><u>reform</u></a> to the Civil Code to create an administrative procedure for legal gender recognition. Reform of the Civil Code https://congresodetlaxcala.gob.mx/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/D.-113.-SE-REFORMAN-Y-ADICIONAN-DIVERSAS-DISPOSICIONES-DEL-CÓDIGO-CIVIL-DEL-ESTADO-DE-TLAXCALA.-011019.pdf Veracruz Veracruz has not reformed its legislation to create a legal gender recognition procedure for transgender people Yucatán In 2024, the state’s congress passed a <a href="https://www.yucatan.gob.mx/docs/diario_oficial/diarios/2024/2024-04-26_2.pdf"><u>reform</u></a> to the Civil Registry Law to create an administrative procedure for legal gender recognition. Zacatecas In 2022, the state’s congress passed a <a href="https://periodico.zacatecas.gob.mx/visualizar/f54730ab-c545-4b5a-b769-a5025a7fe4be;1.2"><u>reform</u></a> to amend the Family Code creating an administrative procedure for legal gender recognition. In 2023, the director of the Civil Registry issued corresponding <a href="http://periodico.zacatecas.gob.mx/visualizar/1f058a50-e51c-4a4e-aef8-8a2eef072b1d;1.2"><u>guidelines</u></a> to implement the law. Reform of the Family Code https://www.congresozac.gob.mx/coz/images/uploads/20230126134044.pdf http://periodico.zacatecas.gob.mx/visualizar/1f058a50-e51c-4a4e-aef8-8a2eef072b1d;1.2

Lesbian, gay, bisexual, and trans (LGBT) people are facing increasing threats to their rights worldwide, with governments enacting restrictive laws, political leaders amplifying hostile rhetoric, and cases of violence being far too common. Trans people remain an especially vulnerable group, including in Mexico.

Decision-makers in all remaining Mexican states should create legal gender recognition procedures so that trans people can enjoy their full human rights. Mexico has a real opportunity to serve as a model of progress and inclusion in this challenging landscape for the LGBT rights movement.