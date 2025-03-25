Countries Press UN Rights Council on Accountability in Afghanistan

Click to expand Image The United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva, Switzerland, June 13, 2022. © 2022 Valentin Flauraud/Keystone via AP Photo

Last week, a cross-regional group of countries – led by Iceland, with support from Chile and South Africa – called on the United Nations Human Rights Council to act to advance accountability for past and ongoing rights abuses in Afghanistan. Their joint statement urged council members to launch an independent investigative mechanism with a comprehensive mandate and broad scope to complement the important work of the UN Special Rapporteur on Afghanistan.

The special rapporteur, Richard Bennett, had earlier warned that the international community’s failure to hold the Taliban accountable for abuses had emboldened them in their oppression of women and girls and wider rights crackdown. In his report to the Human Rights Council in February, Bennett urged states to consider creating a dedicated investigative mechanism to support efforts to hold perpetrators to account.

The joint statement reflects growing frustrations at the European Union’s unwillingness, as “penholder” on Afghanistan, to take the lead at the council on creating an accountability mechanism for Afghanistan. While the EU has played an important leadership role, including establishing and strengthening the mandate of the special rapporteur, there is growing recognition that the situation in Afghanistan requires a more robust approach.

Since the Taliban takeover in August 2021, Afghan and international civil society organizations have called on the Human Rights Council to create an independent mechanism with a mandate to investigate and collect, preserve and analyze evidence of grave human rights violations and abuses in Afghanistan. They have highlighted that such a mechanism could be a key tool in advancing accountability for grave abuses, including the Taliban’s systemic oppression of Afghan women and girls, and could play a pivotal role in supporting efforts at the International Criminal Court and through other legal initiatives.

Despite recognizing the need for stronger accountability measures for international crimes in Afghanistan, the most recent EU-led resolution stopped short of presenting such a proposal.

Every day, Afghan people – particularly women and girls – are suffering horrendous abuses, the evidence of which risks getting lost or destroyed. The EU should be doing all it can to advance the prospect that perpetrators will face justice, and establishing a comprehensive accountability mechanism is a critical step. If the EU remains unwilling to do so, the states leading this joint statement should step in.