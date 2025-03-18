Click to expand Image Top row: Lok Bahadur Ghaley; Rinzin Wangdi; Chandra Raj Rai; Kumar Gautam. Bottom row: San Man Gurung; Birkha Bdr Chhetri; Omnath Adhikari; Chaturman Tamang. © Private

The Himalayan Kingdom of Bhutan presents itself to the world as an enlightened land that promotes “gross national happiness,” but the United Nations Working Group on Arbitrary Detention found that the government has locked up people for life without parole for expressing their political opinions.

Human Rights Watch and the Global Campaign for the Release of Political Prisoners in Bhutan (GCRPPB) identified at least 37 political prisoners in the country in 2023; five have since been released after completing lengthy sentences. In its report published this month, the UN Working Group examined three among the remaining cases and described a catalogue of violations of fundamental rights. The rest of the cases are similar or nearly identical.

The three men, Birkha Bahadur Chhetri, Kumar Gautam, and Sunman Gurung, were children when they became refugees after the then-government expelled 90,000 Nepali-speaking Bhutanese in 1990. After returning to Bhutan in 2008, they were arrested for distributing political pamphlets, convicted of treason under Bhutan’s National Security Act, and sentenced to life without parole.

The Working Group found that the men’s detention is arbitrary in four different ways, any one of which would make their imprisonment illegal under international human rights law.

First, the circumstances of their arrest and incommunicado detention placed them outside the protection of the law and in two cases amounted to enforced disappearance. Further, by distributing pamphlets, “the three individuals were exercising their rights … [to freedom of thought and opinion under] the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.”

The UN group also found breaches of the prisoners’ right to a fair trial, and finally that they were “deprived of their liberty on discriminatory grounds, because of their political opinion and status as members of a linguistic minority.” It expressed “grave concern” that they are not permitted any visitors.

Human Rights Watch and GCRPPB have documented that the remaining prisoners are held in dire conditions without adequate food, clothing, or medical facilities. The government of Bhutan did not respond to the UN Working Group’s communications.

Bhutan’s international partners should call on the Bhutanese government to release all remaining political prisoners immediately.