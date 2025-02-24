UN Chief Should Propose Transforming Kenyan-led Haiti Mission into UN Operation

Click to expand Image A Kenyan police officer, part of a UN-backed multinational force, patrols a street in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, December 5, 2024. © 2024 Odelyn Joseph/AP Photo

The United Nations leadership should support the Haitian authorities’ long-standing request to transform the troubled Kenyan-led Multinational Security Support (MSS) mission to Haiti into a UN operation. This would be a step in the right direction to help restore stability, end the worsening humanitarian crisis, and protect human rights.

Haiti’s crisis has reached catastrophic levels as a result of criminal groups intensifying their large-scale, coordinated attacks on the population and key infrastructure, which has overwhelmed the Haitian police and the understaffed and under-resourced MSS.

In November, the UN Security Council requested that Secretary-General António Guterres provide the council with “a full range of options” for how the UN can help stabilize Haiti. His response is expected this week.

But Guterres suggested at a Caribbean Community summit last week that he might only offer a single option: sticking with the MSS but providing additional resources.

He said his proposal would be similar to the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia, where the AU military mission can access UN assessed contributions. In theory, such a model could help alleviate the MSS’ chronic shortage of funds.

But a problem with sticking with the MSS is that even if it reaches it full deployment of 2,500 – it’s currently around 1,000 – it’s insufficient. On February 6, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the MSS "as is currently constructed will not be enough.” Having initially frozen most US foreign aid, the Trump administration reportedly passed a waiver to unlock some additional funds for the mission. The US has been the MSS’ main financial supporter.

It’s crucial that the secretary-general include the option of transforming the MSS into a UN operation as the Haitian authorities have requested. Restoring stability to Haiti is something past UN missions have succeeded in doing, though neither successive Haitian governments nor the UN were able to sustain that stability. The UN has the skills and know-how to do it again while avoiding the mistakes of past UN operations in Haiti – provided it has the resources.

Transforming the MSS into a full-fledged UN mission that has adequate resources and is guided by human rights would be a constructive step. While Russia and China have indicated they oppose the proposal, Human Rights Watch’s discussions with diplomats indicate that it is supported by most Security Council members.

Guterres should demonstrate leadership by encouraging the Security Council to transform the MSS into a UN mission. The council should urgently authorize it.