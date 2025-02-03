EU, Other Host States Should Support Syrians Weighing Return with 'Go-and-See' Visits

Click to expand Image Syrian refugees in Turkey gather at Cilvegozu border gate on Turkish-Syrian border, after the fall of Assad regime in Syria, at Reyhanli district in Hatay, Turkey, December 10, 2024. © 2024 Berkman Ulutin/DIA Images/Abaca/Sipa USA via AP Photo

Millions of Syrians in the diaspora are closely watching the exhilarating and tumultuous developments in their homeland.

With misinformation rampant and being deliberately spread, Syrians abroad, including asylum seekers and refugees, are struggling to make informed decisions about permanently returning to a country ravaged by over 12 years of war that has just started navigating an uncertain and fragile transitional period.

For years, Syrians have labored to secure and maintain temporary protection or refugee status in neighboring countries and the European Union, all while enduring escalating anti-refugee sentiment and the constant, looming threat of deportation.

This uncertainty extends to Syrian political and professional elites living in exile whose expertise and experience will be crucial to steering the country towards a democratic, rights-respecting, and prosperous future. How many will risk returning to participate in transition discussions if it means losing their legal status, and even livelihoods, in host countries?

EU member states and other refugee hosting countries can help address this problem by allowing Syrians to make “go-and-see” visits to Syria without losing their legal status. These visits would enable them to assess living conditions firsthand and make educated decisions about their potential return without jeopardizing their legal status in host countries. Türkiye has already implemented a version of this approach, allowing one adult per Syrian family to visit Syria and return up to three times within six months while retaining protection status “to prepare for return.” With single men being excluded and reports of some Syrians being denied re-entry, it remains to be seen how this scheme will be implemented in practice.

Syrians now face an extraordinary moment where they can steer Syria out of its brutal past and shape a future rooted in dignity and rights. This monumental task requires international support. One way the EU can play a vital role is by easing the pressure on Syrians making life-altering decisions about relocating their families without adequate information. The ability to undertake go-and-see visits could empower Syrians to make sustainable, informed choices, laying the foundation for a better future for their country and its people.