US Closing the Door to Refugees, Asylum Seekers, and Migrants

Click to expand Image Maria Mercado, who is from Colombia but arrived from Ecuador, sees that her appointment was canceled on the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) One app, as she and her family wait in Tijuana, Mexico, January 20, 2025. © 2025 Gregory Bull/AP Photo

The essential step toward a world in which people fleeing war, persecution, and poverty no longer need to risk their lives on overcrowded rickety boats, impale themselves on razor wire border fences, or be preyed upon by human traffickers is the establishment of safe and legal pathways that meet both the protection needs of refugees and the labor needs of countries of immigration.

Though far from perfect, the Biden administration, to its credit, did take steps to establish safe and legal pathways. Building on decades-long programs for refugee resettlement and executive parole authority, Biden introduced innovations, including establishing “safe mobility offices” in South and Central America to identify and process refugees and embracing new technologies, like the CBP-One application, that provided orderly alternatives for scheduling asylum appointments at US ports of entry. Homeland Security statistics show that as these safe and regular pathways expanded, irregular border crossings dropped.

With a flurry of executive orders signed by President Donald Trump, purportedly to stop an “invasion” at the US southern border, regular migration pathways, particularly for people fleeing conflict and abuse, have effectively been closed. These orders suspend US refugee resettlement indefinitely, terminate the parole programs for Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans, and Venezuelans, cease use of the CBP-One application, and revoke President Biden’s executive order “To Provide Safe and Orderly Processing of Asylum Seekers at the United States Border.”

With the stroke of a pen, much of the overseas refugee and parole infrastructures built slowly since the Vietnam War era appears to have been dismantled. The end of these humanitarian programs would signal the end of a remarkable partnership between the US government and ordinary people often in faith-based groups who have worked together for decades to welcome newcomers and enrich the country. These orders also proclaim the abandonment of US leadership that has been so instrumental in building and nurturing responsibility-sharing between well-to-do donor and resettlement countries and those countries on the front line of mass migration that have historically – and still – struggle the most to provide asylum to those fleeing conflicts or crises in neighboring countries.

And what happens in the absence of safe, orderly, and lawful pathways? Well, lawlessness and chaos, with brutal enforcers on both sides of insensate walls keeping the privileged and the unwanted apart. If these orders stand, the world will certainly become a more dangerous, less humane place for everybody, regardless of which side of Trump’s divide we find ourselves.