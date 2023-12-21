(Bangkok) – The Maldives government announced on December 20, 2023, that it plans to reinstate the death penalty, ending a de facto moratorium on its use that dates back to the 1950s. International and domestic human rights organizations have raised serious concerns over the enforcement of the death penalty in the Maldives, which are heightened by the Maldivian judiciary’s history of corruption, politicization, and failure to provide justice and accountability for past crimes. Human Rights Watch opposes the death penalty in all circumstances because of its inherent cruelty.

The following statement can be attributed to Patricia Gossman, associate Asia director at Human Rights Watch:

“Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu should immediately reverse his government’s plans to reinstate the death penalty. The Maldivian criminal justice system should align with the global trend toward abolishing this cruel and inhumane practice.”

