China: Crimes Against Humanity in Xinjiang

Click to expand Image A Chinese police officer guards the road near a “reeducation” camp in Yining, Xinjiang, September 4, 2018. © 2018 Thomas Peter/Reuters

(New York) – The Chinese government is committing crimes against humanity against Uyghurs and other Turkic Muslims in the northwest region of Xinjiang, Human Rights Watch said in a report released today. The Chinese leadership is responsible for widespread and systematic policies of mass detention, torture, and cultural persecution, among other offenses. Coordinated international action is needed to sanction those responsible, advance accountability, and press the Chinese government to reverse course.