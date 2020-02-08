Trending rights tweets this week: New HRW report, "Deported to Danger", identifies cases of 138 Salvadorans who were killed after deportation from the US; one of the first Chinese doctors to warn about the emerging coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan was not only detained for his effort but died this week from the virus; and poor Venezuelans driven to work in gold mining by the ongoing economic crisis and humanitarian emergency have become victims of macabre crimes by armed groups that control illegal mines.
