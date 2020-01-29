Expand Migrants seeking asylum wait in line with their case paperwork on October 5, 2019, during a weekly trip by volunteers, lawyers, paralegals and interpreters to the migrant campsite outside El Puente Nuevo in Matamoros, Mexico. © 2019 Denise Cathey/The Brownsville Herald via AP

(Washington, DC) – The United States government’s year-old program requiring asylum seekers to wait in Mexico for their cases to be heard puts families at serious risk of harm and undermines due process protections, Human Rights Watch said today in releasing a “ question and answer ” analysis.

On January 29, 2019, US officials began returns of non-Mexican asylum seekers to wait in Mexican border towns for their claims to be adjudicated in US immigration courts under the “ Migrant Protection Protocols ,” also known as “Remain in Mexico.”

“For a year the Trump administration’s ‘Remain in Mexico’ program has deprived asylum seekers of basic due process rights and endangered them in Mexican border cities,” said Thomas Rachko, Jr. , acting US advocacy officer at Human Rights Watch. “This program is the cornerstone of the administration’s efforts to eviscerate the right to seek asylum in the United States, and its consequences have been appalling.”

Asylum seekers in Migrant Protection Protocols face significant barriers to seeking asylum, including a lack of access to counsel and barriers to legal representation. According to government data, only 4 percent of asylum seekers in the program succeed in being represented by an attorney. Less than 1 percent have been granted protection in the United States.

“The US Congress should immediately end the ‘Remain in Mexico’ program,” Rachko said. “The US government needs to pass legislation that respects the human dignity of asylum seekers and ensures that they receive fair and timely decisions on their claims free from harm in Mexico.”