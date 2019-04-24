The bill has been approved by Russia’s parliament, but still needs Putin’s signature to become law.

“This bill creates dangerous infrastructure that would give the authorities even greater control over the internet in Russia, without transparency or oversight,” said Rachel Denber, deputy Europe and Central Asia director at Human Rights Watch. “They could more easily and often block access to content or even turn Russia’s internet into a closed system at the touch of a button, without telling the public what they are doing or why.”