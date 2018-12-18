(Amsterdam) – Sigrid Kaag, Dutch Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation, will be keynote speaker at the seventh edition of the Human Rights Weekend (7-10 February 2019) at De Balie in Amsterdam. The weekend is presented by Human Rights Watch, De Balie, and partners.

On opening night, Human Rights Watch’s Executive Director Kenneth Roth will also discuss pressing human rights issues.

“I am proud to invite everyone to the 7th Human Rights Weekend in Amsterdam, featuring documentary and dramatic films, debates and photography about human rights,” says Katrien van de Linde, Netherlands director at Human Rights Watch. “Together we will explore the reality of human rights conditions across the globe, through premieres of incredible human rights films, an extraordinary photo exhibition, and various interactive programs.”

“Where Do I Stand?” is the theme of the Human Rights Weekend 2019. Visitors and speakers are invited to reflect on these issues: What is your opinion on important human rights issues of our time? How are you indirectly involved in human rights violations elsewhere? What role could you play in defending human rights?

The program includes human rights films – including five Dutch premieres –, a masterclass, PechaKucha event, House of Commons debate and panel discussions with film directors, Human Rights Watch researchers, journalists, members of European Parliament, and others.

It also features a photo exhibition on children with Albinism in Africa by Sacha de Boer. Some of the confirmed speakers are members of European Parliament Judith Sargentini and Sophie in ‘t Veld; Bellingcat’s Benjamin Strick; Human Rights Watch’s Senior Iraq researcher Belkis Wille and Israel and Palestine director Omar Shakir; film directors Barry Avrich and Shannon Service; and many others.

Topics include threats to media freedom, the impact of artificial intelligence on human rights, prosecution of war crimes, modern slavery in the fishing industry, and the challenges to democracy and migration in Europe. The event covers a wide range of countries, from Afghanistan to Spain, and from Thailand to Israel and Palestine.

Human Rights Watch offers five thematical program routes for those interested in particular themes: International Justice, Women’s Rights, Current Developments, Hidden Stories, and Expert Crash Course.

Partners and sponsors for the Human Rights Weekend 2019 are: Institute for War and Peace Reporting, PAX, De Groene Amsterdammer, World Press Photo, OUTtv, LexisNexis, and PechaKucha Amsterdam.