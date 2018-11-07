Midterm Elections - Millions of Votes Silenced Make sure your voice is heard and vote! The historic midterm election is over, but there is still a lot of work moving forward to ensure the protection of human rights for all. The following quote on the election results can be attributed to Nicole Austin-Hillery, Executive Director, US Program, Human Rights Watch:

“What we just saw was a record number of voters who made their voices heard at a pivotal moment in this country’s history. In the next Congress, it is imperative that the House and Senate exercise their oversight authority over this administration’s practices of abandoning refugees, detaining immigrant children, suppressing voter turnout, and rolling back women’s health and LGBT protections.”

Human Rights Watch experts are available to offer analysis on what these election results mean for the country, and for our human rights that hang in the balance.