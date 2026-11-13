Click to expand Image Shawan Jabarin, head of the al-Haq human rights group, at the organization's offices in the West Bank city of Ramallah, October 23, 2021. © 2021 Majdi Mohammed/AP Photo

(Beirut) – Israeli authorities on November 13, 2026, imposed an international travel ban on Shawan Jabarin, the head of Al-Haq, a leading Palestinian human rights organization in the occupied West Bank. The travel ban comes in the context of increasing attacks against Palestinians and civil society groups in the Occupied Palestinian Territory.

Al-Haq, along with the Palestinian Centre for Human Rights and Al-Mezan Center for Human Rights, are continuing their critical human rights work despite US sanctions for engaging with the International Criminal Court. Human Rights Watch, with three other human rights organizations, filed a lawsuit in US federal court on August 11 seeking to have the sanctions struck down.

The following quote can be attributed to Balkees Jarrah, Middle East and North Africa director at Human Rights Watch:

“Israeli authorities’ travel ban against Shawan Jabarin, among the most prominent human rights defenders in Palestine, reflects a vindictive effort to punish those advocating for victims of serious crimes. The ban is the latest escalation of Israel’s campaign to silence Palestinian rights groups that document violations of international law and seek accountability. Governments should act to support and protect Palestinian civil society and ensure that they’re able to continue their invaluable work.”