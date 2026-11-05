Click to expand Image Garment workers demanding fair wage increases, payment of salaries, improved workplace facilities, and other benefits at a demonstration in Dhaka, Bangladesh, November 4, 2026. © 2026 Sipa via AP Images

Bangladesh police have used batons and tear gas to disperse thousands of garment workers protesting for higher wages. Violence by thugs allegedly linked to factory owners and political parties, arson, factory vandalism, and attacks on police have all been reported.

Consistent with international standards, Bangladesh authorities should ensure that police use force only when necessary and proportionate, and that those responsible for violence are held accountable.

A garment worker, Toufiq Hossain, died on November 3. A co-worker who had been with him told Human Rights Watch: “We were returning to the factory [after lunch] when Toufiq got caught between protesting workers and men hired to tackle the protest by another garment factory. When I looked back, I saw Toufiq lying on the ground. The hired men had beaten him brutally.”

The striking workers are seeking a monthly wage of 30,000 taka (US$241), up from the 12,500 taka set in 2023. The government formed a wage board on November 1, which announced that a new pay structure, once determined, will apply from December.

“My rent is 6,000 taka ($48),” a 31-year-old sewing machine operator said. “Cooking gas now costs 2,300 ($18.50). I earn 13,500 ($108) [a month]. This year I can’t afford my children’s schooling. Tell me, what’s left for food?”

Instead of addressing legitimate demands for living wages, Bangladeshi authorities are blaming the political opposition for instigating protests. On November 3, Dhaka police said they had arrested 33 supporters of the former ruling party, the Awami League, for sabotage. Others alleged that members of the ruling Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) youth wing had marched against protesting workers.

Three labor leaders were reportedly detained in Ashulia on November 3, accused of incitement. Police have also filed cases under Anti-Terrorism Act against thousands of unnamed people.

“They took my husband away,” said a 28-year-old woman whose husband was arrested. “He had joined the protest for a short time. He wasn’t involved in any violence.”

The BNP government promised inflation-linked wages before its election in February. An amendment to the Labour Act, adopted in April, provides for wage reviews every three years and prohibits employers from blacklisting trade union organizers.

Bangladesh authorities should end the cycle of violence and impunity around wage negotiations. Global brands also have a role to play; they should always ensure that their contracts with suppliers don’t incentivize workplace abuses or make living wages impracticable.