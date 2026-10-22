Click to expand Image The International Criminal Court in The Hague, Netherlands, July 2025. © 2025 Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via AP Photo

(Brussels) – The European Parliament on October 22, 2026, awarded the Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought to the International Criminal Court (ICC) and its officials.

The following quote can be attributed to Philippe Dam, EU advocacy director at Human Rights Watch:

“By awarding the Sakharov Prize to the ICC, the European Parliament recognizes the court’s vital role for victims of the gravest crimes around the world, at a time of unprecedented attack from the Trump administration and others. This prize should be a rallying cry for ICC members to stand up for the court and for the EU Commission to urgently activate the EU’s ‘blocking statute’ to protect the court and those supporting its work from effects of US sanctions.”