Click to expand Image People stand near a framed photo of Guatemalan lawyer and anti-corruption figure Juan Francisco Solorzano Foppa, who died after being shot by unknown assailants on Saturday while visiting a sports center, during his wake at a funeral home in Guatemala City, Guatemala, October 19, 2026. © 2026 Cristina Chiquin/Reuters

(Washington, DC) – Guatemalan authorities should carry out a thorough, prompt, and credible investigation into the killing of Juan Francisco Solórzano Foppa, a prominent anti-corruption lawyer, former prosecutor, and former head of Guatemala’s tax agency, Human Rights Watch said today.

On October 17, 2026, armed assailants shot and killed Solórzano Foppa at the Campo Marte sports complex in Guatemala City. Another man, identified by authorities as Gustavo Adolfo Aguilar Gamarro, was also killed in the attack. Guatemalan authorities arrested two men in connection with the crime, but prosecutors said there was no evidence linking them to the attack and a judge ordered their release.

“The killing of Juan Francisco Solórzano Foppa is a shocking attack against a lawyer who played a prominent role in some of Guatemala’s most important anti-corruption efforts,” said Juanita Goebertus, Americas director at Human Rights Watch. “Guatemalan authorities should ensure a thorough, prompt, and credible investigation capable of identifying not only the gunmen, but also anyone who planned, ordered, or facilitated this crime.”

Armed attackers opened fire on Solórzano Foppa while he was at the sports complex coaching a football team, killing him at the scene, media reported. President Bernardo Arévalo condemned the killing and called for those responsible, including any who played a role in planning the crime, to be brought to justice.

Solórzano Foppa, 43, was widely known for his anti-corruption work in Guatemala. He served as director of criminal analysis within the attorney general’s office and later led Guatemala’s Superintendency of Tax Administration, from 2016 to 2018. He helped advance investigations into high-level corruption and tax evasion, contributing to efforts to recover millions in unpaid taxes and supporting major corruption cases, including work related to the criminal case known as “La Línea” (“The Line”), which led to the resignation of President Otto Pérez Molina in 2015.

After leaving public office, Solórzano Foppa continued to work as a lawyer and public commentator. He was known for denouncing corruption and links between criminal groups, politicians, and authorities.

In 2023, he briefly joined the legal defense team of the well-known journalist José Rubén Zamora, who has faced arbitrary criminal prosecution since 2022. During Attorney General Consuelo Porras’s tenure, a campaign of arbitrary criminal prosecutions against critics included the detention of Solórzano Foppa, who was accused of “hindering criminal investigations” in connection with his defense of Zamora. Solórzano Foppa said the prosecution was arbitrary and pleaded guilty to obtain an early release.

“Solórzano Foppa’s killing is a chilling reminder of Guatemala’s long history of political murders,” Goebertus said. “Those responsible should be held accountable.”