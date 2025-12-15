Click to expand Image Displaced Syrian children laugh and play among temporary tents set up after the fall of the Bashar al-Assad government near Idlib, Syria, May 15, 2025. © 2025 Omar Albaw/Middle East Images via AFP/Getty Images

Each year, Human Rights Watch reflects on progress in children’s rights worldwide. From better access to education to stronger protections in wartime, these are some highlights from 2025.

Children around the world continue to face serious threats to their rights, but these examples demonstrate that real improvements are achievable.