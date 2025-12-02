EU Right-Wing Lawmakers Target Civil Society

Click to expand Image Members of the European Parliament sit in the plenary chamber of the European Parliament during a vote. ©2020 Philipp von Ditfurth/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images

Nongovernmental groups have sounded the alarm as the European Parliament’s new “Scrutiny Working Group” on funding for nongovernmental groups held its first meeting on November 26. The inquiry is painted as an effort to boost transparency of the use of EU grants by civil society. But its superfluous mandate, narrow focus on nonprofit organizations, and biased composition make it look like a political witch hunt designed to silence and stigmatize the groups.

Right and far-right political groups that have repeatedly demonstrated hostility toward independent watchdogs created the scrutiny body. The Greens and Left boycotted the initiative, while the socialists and liberals staged a walkout at the inaugural meeting.

Robust oversight of EU spending already exists and all beneficiaries of EU funding must meet among the strongest transparency requirements in the world. Programs like LIFE, the EU’s funding instrument for climate action at the center of scrutiny, are strictly monitored. Neither the European Commission, nor the parliament’s budgetary committee through its mandated budget discharge procedures, nor a recent audit by the European Court of Auditors have found any evidence of wrongdoing by nongovernmental groups.

Public funding typically allows organizations to independently perform essential watchdog functions, offer independent expertise, support and represent vulnerable groups, and ensure that basic rights are safeguarded against powerful private interests. Weakening their funding undermines nongovernmental groups’ legitimate role in the policy making process and threatens to erode the rule of law.

This scrutiny body adds to mounting concerns over the erosion of civic space in the EU. Independent groups face criminal charges, smear campaigns, administrative obstacles, and abusive lawsuits. These tactics extend to countries like France, where regulations and threats of funding cuts stifle civil society; Greece and Italy, which heavily obstruct and criminalize migrant rights defenders; and Germany, where civil society groups face politically motivated scrutiny. Hungary has notoriously targeted civil society under the guise of protecting national sovereignty and is considering a repressive law to defund and dissolve organizations seen as “foreign-influenced.”

Civil society organizations welcome transparent accountability applied fairly across all beneficiaries. EU lawmakers should uphold civil society’s essential contribution to democratic resilience, and take measures to strengthen, not marginalize, their much-needed work.