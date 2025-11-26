Donate Now
English
Choose your language
العربية 简中 繁中 English Français Deutsch 日本語 Português Русский Español
More Languages
Donate Now
Trending COP30 - Climate Change Conference  Israel/Palestine  The Trump Administration and Human Rights  Sudan  Russia-Ukraine War  Tigray Conflict 
| Dispatches

COP30 Measures of Climate Adaptation Progress Should Center Rights

Support Communities to Relocate or Stay with Dignity

Erica Bower
Researcher, Environment and Human Rights
EricaRBower

EricaRBower
5564831e-f92b-421e-abba-28471baa31e2
Click to expand Image
Wharf in the new Walande site on mainland Malaita Province, Solomon Islands. © 2025 Cyril Eberle for Human Rights Watch

As coastal communities around the world are already facing the sobering consequences of sea level rise, government negotiators at the just-completed United Nations climate summit, known as COP30, debated a critical question: how do we measure “successful” climate adaptation?

There is no easy answer, as negotiations on how to measure progress toward a global goal on how to help communities adapt showed. But having indicators to measure adaptation matters because what is measured gets funded and prioritized by government policies and international donors.

At COP30, negotiators adopted a set of tools to measure adaptation progress, known as the Belém Adaptation Indicators, which contain problematic provisions. What countries finally adopted would, in part, measure success as the proportion of communities and number of people moved away from climate change impacts.

But evidence shows that relocating more communities is not necessarily a desired outcome. Human Rights Watch has documented how difficult planned relocation can be, even when communities request it, and how essential it is for human rights to be respected at all stages of the process. Planned relocation should be seen as a measure of last resort, only after all efforts to adapt in place are exhausted.

Moreover, if community views are not centered, new sites often offer a worse standard of living than places of origin, with challenges for relocated people’s livelihoods, access to basic services, and even ongoing exposure to new hazards (flooding in Senegal, landslides in Panama, ongoing sea level rise in Solomon Islands). Adaptation “success” should measure relocated people’s quality of life and whether their rights are protected after the planned relocation, not whether they move.

Adaptation “success” depends not on the number of relocations but on the quality of governance and support for relocating communities. An earlier draft of the indicators would have instead measured the number of protocols on planned relocation developed to ensure that communities are properly supported and moves are “safe, voluntary and dignified.” Measuring adaptation success as policy development aligns with the goal of a coalition of relocating community leaders and their allies, launched by Human Rights Watch in June 2025. Ultimately, adaptation progress and protection of human rights must go hand in hand.

EARLY ACCESS: Double your impact for Giving Tuesday

Help us reach our critical $100,000 Giving Tuesday goal! Rush an early Giving Tuesday gift to make 2X the impact to protect and defend human rights everywhere.

Reports

  • October 15, 2025 Report

    Tainted

    JBS and the EU’s Exposure to Human Rights Violations and Illegal Deforestation in Pará, Brazil

    A man rides a motorcycle down a dirt road
  • August 18, 2025 Report

    “Waiting for God”

    Flood Displacement and Planned Relocation of Fisherfolk in Saint-Louis, Senegal

    Fisherfolk working on a boat