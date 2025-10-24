Click to expand Image Vietnam’s Deputy Defense Minister Hoang Xuan Chien. © 2023 Alexey Filippov/Sputnik via AP Photo

The Vietnamese government has a poor record of dealing with allegations of sexual harassment by senior officials. In the latest reported incident, a South Korean civil servant accused Deputy Defense Minister Hoang Xuan Chien of “inappropriate touching” at a banquet on September 11 during the Vietnam–Republic of Korea Defense Dialogue in Seoul.

South Korea’s defense ministry summoned the Vietnamese defense attaché on September 19 and lodged a formal complaint. Vietnamese authorities reportedly resolved not to allow such incidents to happen again.

That very day, Vietnam’s prime minister extended Hoang Xuan Chien’s term as deputy minister of defense.

There is no indication that the Vietnamese authorities intend to hold Hoang Xuan Chien accountable for his actions. He continues to officiate at domestic and international events. Nor is this incident an isolated one for Vietnamese officials abroad.

In November 2024, during Vietnamese President Luong Cuong’s visit to Chile, a member of his security detail was arrested on accusations of sexually assaulting a hotel worker. A Chilean judge ordered him to leave the country and not return for two years. There was never any reporting in Vietnam of any disciplinary or legal action being taken against the security officer.

In March 2024, two restaurant servers in New Zealand accused two Vietnamese policemen of indecent assault when they were in the country to prepare for the prime minister’s official visit. The accused fled New Zealand before they could be arrested. In December, following questions from the media, New Zealand police confirmed that they believed the men had assaulted the two women and that, had the men remained in New Zealand, they “would have pursued criminal charges.” In October 2025, New Zealand authorities said their efforts to have the policemen extradited had failed.

Vietnamese authorities have not publicly condemned the alleged crime or taken action to hold those responsible accountable. Nor has state media covered these cases despite international coverage appearing on Vietnamese social media. When officials or government-affiliated personnel allegedly harass and assault others with total impunity, the government demonstrates a systemic disregard for women’s rights, in contravention of Vietnam's international legal obligations.

Vietnamese officials need to start taking sexual harassment and assault charges seriously. Governments engaging with Vietnam should demand impartial investigations into these incidents and appropriate measures taken against those responsible.